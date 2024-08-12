How to stream on Kick in 2024

Kick is one of the largest growing streaming platforms and we have all you need to know about streaming on the alternative Twitch platform.

Kick hasn’t been around for long, but the live-streaming website has already attracted some of the biggest names in live-streaming. Everyone from Adin Ross, xQc, and Amouranth stream on the site, which has attracted over 200 million users.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered all you need to know about streaming on Kick, so you can expand your live-streaming audience.

How to stream on Kick with OBS

OBS is one of the greatest tools in a live streamer’s arsenal. The open-source, free-to-use program makes it easier to connect with sites like Kick or Twitch.

XSplit and Streamlabs Desktop can also be used to stream on Kick. However, we’ve opted to use OBS for simplicity’s sake. Especially as those with some live streaming experience will already have some familiarity with the program.

1. Create Kick account & find stream key

Go to Kick.com & select ‘Sign up’ Log into Kick & select green icon Select ‘Stream Key’ Copy Stream Key info

You can create your account on Kick by going to the website and selecting the green ‘Sign up’ from the top right corner of the home page.

Once set up, return to the home page and select the small green icon in the top-right corner. After a small drop-box appears, select ‘settings’ from the list.

Dexerto

From here, you will be brought to the Creator Dashboard.

On the left sidebar of the dashboard, select ‘Stream Key’ to bring up your Kick stream password and address.

Keep this handy for the next part, as we’ll need it for setting up OBS.

2. Add Kick stream key to OBS

Open OBS on your desktop PC or laptop Navigate to ‘File’ Scroll down & select ‘Settings’ Select ‘Stream’ Under Service, select ‘Custom’ In the relevant box, paste the server and Stream key details provided by Kick Select ‘Apply’ followed by ‘OK’

With the Stream Key in hand, we then need to access OBS and pop it in the program’s settings.

To add the Stream key to OBS, when in the program’s settings, select the ‘Stream’ icon on the left sidebar, represented by an image of a satellite.

Dexerto

From here, select the drop-down menu next to ‘service’ and select custom from the list. Below here, paste the stream key information taken from Kick earlier, followed by ‘Apply’ and ‘OK’ to save it.

3. Start your Kick stream

Return to Kick Creator Dashboard Select ‘Stream’ Enter Kick stream title & category Select ‘Save’ Return to OBS Select ‘Start Streaming’

There are just a few more preparations separating you from your first Kick broadcast. To finish setting up your stream, return to the Creator Dashboard on Kick.

From here, select ‘Edit Stream Info’ on the right-hand side of the dashboard to name your upcoming live stream.

Give your stream a relevant title, and category, and select the green ‘save’ button to confirm your Stream details.

Dexerto

Lastly, open up OBS once more and select ‘start streaming’ to share your broadcast with the world.

As with any live-streaming platform, you will need a stable internet connection. If you’re having issues, you may not have the connection required to stream on Kick.

What is Kick?

Kick is a live-streaming site, similar to that of Twitch and YouTube Live. Kick.com allows its users to broadcast their videos in real-time, to garner an audience and even monetize their content.

Everything from gaming, IRL content, music, creative work, alternative streaming content like watch parties, and even some kinds of gambling is permitted on the live-streaming platform.

Launched in 2023, Kick.com is backed by the crypto gaming site, Stake.com. According to epidemicsound.com, as of September 2023, Kick has amassed over 20 million users, despite being a relatively new alternative streaming platform.

Kick vs Twitch: What’s the difference?

The main difference between Kick and Twitch is that, as it stands, Kick.com offers its users 95:5 revenue split of their subscription earnings. The site also provides 24/7 live support and no ad breaks during streams.

Before the launch of Twitch’s new Partner Program, the live-streaming site offered a 50/50 revenue split to its users. As of October 2023, Twitch now provides a 70/30 share of net subscription revenue to Twitch users who meet certain criteria.

Is Kick exclusive?

If you want to stream on Kick, without having to say goodbye to Twitch and other platforms, there’s good news. Kick allows its users to stream across a variety of platforms at once.

While some streamers signed huge deals with Kick, they’re still permitted to broadcast live on other platforms.

How to earn money on Kick

To start earning money on Kick, you can join the Kick Creator Program. Similarly to Twitch, just joining isn’t enough to start earning some cash, you first have to meet certain criteria — like having a minimum of 75 followers and having streamed for at least 5 hours.

Like other live-streaming websites, you can also earn money on Kick by receiving donations from viewers, or by providing memberships that offer up exclusive content.