How to set up dual monitors on Windows 10 & 11

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Wondering how to set up dual monitors on Windows 10? Getting it all set up on Windows is surprisingly easy, it just means you’ll have to make some room on your desk at home.

Need some extra screen real estate for your gaming needs? Or do you just want to move that Discord window off to the side, while you lose horribly and avoid the taunts? Well, your time has come to move on to dual monitors. Maybe even triple monitors. Either way, there are going to be a lot of screens in the near future.

For Windows, it’s gotten incredibly easy since Windows 11. Now, when you disconnect a monitor from the PC, and then plug it back in or turn it back on at a later time, it’ll remember where everything was.

You can do this with a laptop as well, but you might need to invest in a USB-C hub, or even better still on select Intel platforms, a Thunderbolt dock.

How to set up dial monitors on Windows 10 & 11

The easiest method to do this is to simply connect your PC or laptop from its HDMI port (or DisplayPort if you’re on a desktop, Framework laptop, or even a hub) to the monitor and let nature take its course. As long as it is on, Windows should detect it immediately.

If you’re not getting anything out of it, head into the Windows settings via the Taskbar and go into the Display options. Here, you should see if Windows is picking up your screens. If you can see both, but nothing is happening on one, you might just need to tell Windows to wake up.

Press Windows+P to bring up the display quick settings and choose Extend or Duplicate. Duplicate is great if you want to play a game on the big screen with friends. Extend will let you use them as two separate entities.

If neither of these worked, you might find that you need to swap the wires over, unplug and plug it back in, or restart your PC. Of course, this is an annoying answer, but usually, the easiest solutions fix the most irritating problems.

Need a recommendation for your new monitor? We’ve got a few, including the best 1440p monitors.