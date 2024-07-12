How to see deleted messages on WhatsApp

If the “this message was deleted” warning has you stressed, there is a way to satisfy your curiosity and see the deleted WhatsApp message but you gotta be fast.

It can be frustrating to see you’ve got a new message on WhatsApp, only for your friend or family member to delete it and leave you with the dreaded “this message was deleted” warning text. While it was likely never meant for your prying eyes in the first place, there is an exploit to get around this.



WhatsApp doesn’t have an in-built way of getting around deleted messages. However, if you’re still desperate to see what was deleted, or maybe you accidentally deleted something important yourself, there are some methods you can try.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages on Android via Notification History

Locate and open the Settings app. Select Notifications. Scroll down and select Advanced settings. Select Notification history and scroll down until you see WhatsApp on the list.

Dexerto

Some third-party apps insist they can allow you to see any form of deleting message on Android-based smartphones and iPhones. However, using these apps involves giving over permissions and access that could put your details and phone at risk.



Alternatively, anyone running the Android 11 operating system and above can access can few deleted, or cleared, messages through the simple exploit of accessing your Notification history. So long as you originally received a notification for the WhatsApp message that was later deleted, a copy of it will be stored here.

When in your Notification History menu settings, scroll down until you see the WhatsApp logo from the list. Select the small downward arrow to reveal any notification you received. Here, your phone will also reveal any WhatsApp messages you received, including ones deleted by another user.

It’s worth knowing that these may be cleared after 24 hours have passed. So if you’re keen to see a deleted message, get to it ASAP.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

Locate WhatsApp & uninstall the app Reinstall WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store Open WhatsApp app and select Restore backup to start the backup process.

Dexerto

If you want to see a message that you accidentally deleted instead, there’s a way. On Android-based phones, WhatsApp automatically backs up your chat history to your Google account, which includes any WhatsApp messages or chat logs that you accidentally got rid of.



So long as you haven’t disabled the backup process in your WhatsApp settings, you’ll be able to recover deleted messages by uninstalling and then reinstalling the app. (Don’t worry, uninstalling the app won’t delete your WhatsApp account.)



To ensure your WhatsApp chat is backed up, go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup. Here, WhatsApp will let you know the last time all your chats were backed up, and let you do it again for some extra reassurance.



After you’ve uninstalled then reinstalled the WhatsApp app, go through the prompts until you reach the ‘Restore backup’ option. Here, WhatsApp will inform you of the last backup, and what Google account it is connected to.



Tap the green ‘Restore’ button to begin restoring your chats, which will include any messages you deleted and present them as if they were always there to begin with.

Depending on how big your backup file is, this process will take a few seconds.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages on iPhone via iCloud backup

Locate WhatsApp & uninstall the app Reinstall WhatsApp app from the Google Play Store Open WhatsApp app and select Restore chat history to start the backup process.

While there is no exploit to see WhatsApp messages deleted on your iPhone by other users, you can restore any deleted messages you sent similar to Android-based smartphone users. However, on the iPhone, your WhatsApp data will be backed up to iCloud, rather than via Google.

Otherwise, the steps are pretty much identical. Like always, ensure all of your WhatsApp data was backed up to begin with, through Settings > Chats > Chat backup to access your chat backup settings. So long as that’s covered, you’re good to go.

After reinstalling WhatsApp, and inputting your phone number when prompted, select the ‘Restore Chat History’ option. This may take a few seconds, but afterward, your previously deleted messages and chats will return, including any messages you personally may have accidentally deleted.

For more WhatsApp tips and tricks, feel free to check our comprehensive guide on how to use WhatsApp.