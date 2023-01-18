How to remove the SIM card & eSIM on iPhone

While the iPhone 14 might have gotten rid of them for the US, SIM card removal on an iPhone is still a hassle everywhere else.

Looking to remove your SIM card from your iPhone? Well, so were we a few weeks ago. It’s really easy to do, but if you’re on an iPhone 14 or above and located in the US, you’ll now be on an ‘eSIM’.

This means you won’t have to face the hassle of finding a pin or dropping something so excruciatingly small.

It does still apply for the 13 range and below though, so if you’re giving your old phone away, or upgrading, here’s how to remove your SIM card from the iPhone.

How to remove an iPhone SIM card

If you still have the box, and all the pieces that came with it, look in it now. Hopefully, there’s still the metal pin that comes with the phone. If not, find a small pin of equivalent size.

Take it and press it directly against the small hole on the left side of the phone.

After a firm push, the tray with the SIM card will pop out. Make sure to do it above a surface, in case the tray flies out. You don’t want to lose the SIM card.

Once this is done, you’ll have an iPhone with no network and ready to be formatted, sold or given away.

How to delete eSIM on iPhone

While they don’t come with SIM card trays anymore, the eSIM is much easier to remove. All you need to do is head into Settings, then Mobile Data. Find your plan attached to the eSIM and press ‘Delete eSIM’.

Of course, after it has been deleted, you’ll need to get in touch with your provider to get it back, unless you have the information already.

