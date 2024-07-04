How to record calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone

Recording calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone is easy. You don’t need to download any third-party apps to do so, but you do need to make sure the feature is available in your region.

Call recording is legal in the US, but the rules vary by state. Some states only need one-party consent, so if you’re on the call, you can record it without telling the other person. Other states require everyone on the call to know it’s being recorded.

If the call recording feature is available in your area, you can use it on your Samsung phone. However, once you start recording, Samsung will notify all participants that the call is being recorded.

We’ll discuss the steps to record calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone. Below, you’ll also find instructions for fixing the error when the call recording option isn’t showing.

How to record a call on a Samsung Galaxy phone

You can use the call recording feature on your Samsung phone once you’re on a call. Follow these steps to do so.

Open the Phone app on your Samsung phone and make a call. Once the other party answers, tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Record call. You’ll see a red dot indicating that the recording is active, along with the recording duration. To stop recording, either hang up the call or open the same menu and select Stop recording.

As mentioned above, once you start recording a call, Samsung will notify all participants. This applies to all calls made within the US and Europe. However, if you’re in a region like India, Samsung allows you to record calls without any announcement since local laws don’t require consent.

How to record a call on Samsung Galaxy phone using Google Voice

If you use Google Voice to make or receive calls, you can record an incoming call using the numbers on your phone’s dialpad.

On your Samsung device, open the Voice app. At the top left, tap the three parallel lines icon and then Settings. Under Calls, turn on Incoming call recording. Answer a call on your Google Voice number and tap 4 to start recording.

How to find a recorded call

When you record a call on a Samsung phone, the system saves the recording to the internal storage and sends you a notification. To find a recorded call:

Cut the call you’re recording. Swipe down from the top to open the Notification Center. Tap the call recording notification to listen to the recording.

You can also find your call recordings in your smartphone’s My Files app by searching for the Call Recordings folder. All your call recordings are saved here, labeled with the contact number and the date of recording.

How to fix the call recording option not showing

If you can’t see the call recording option, it may be due to regional laws. For example, some U.S. states require two-party consent for recordings. To avoid legal issues, most manufacturers, including Samsung, disable this feature in such regions.

If you want to record phone calls, it’s best to use a second phone or a digital recorder. Remember, in two-party consent states, you must inform individuals that you are recording them, or you will be breaking the law.

Can all Samsung phones record calls?

All Samsung phones have a built-in call recorder, so they all can record calls. However, whether you can record calls or not depends on your carrier and local laws. During our testing, we were able to record calls using different Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S21 FE, and the Galaxy A15 5G.