WhatsApp doesn’t let you know if you’ve been blocked by someone, but there are always signs. If you’re not sure if someone blocked you on the messaging platform, you can find out by looking for certain signs.

Only a few platforms let you know when you’re blocked by another user. X which was formerly Twitter and Pinterest are some that come to mind. WhatsApp, on the contrary, keeps it to itself and the person who blocked you.

We’ve used an Android phone for the purposes of this tutorial, so the steps and screenshots might slightly differ for iPhones. When the steps differ for iPhones, we will specify them.

How to check if someone blocked you on WhatsApp

When someone blocks you on WhatsApp, they won’t receive your messages, and you won’t be able to see their profile picture, status updates, or when they are online. Look for these signs to verify if you’ve been blocked.

When someone blocks you on WhatsApp, the app hides their “Last Seen” status from you, meaning you can’t see when they are or were last online. Check if this is the case to verify if you’ve been blocked.

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Find and open a chat with the contact you think blocked you. Check if Last Seen status is visible under their name. It would be something like “last seen yesterday at 11:18 P.M.” If you see it, they haven’t blocked you. If not, then they might have.

Note that checking the Last Seen status isn’t a sure way to know if you’ve been blocked. WhatsApp has features that allow users to hide their Last Seen and online status from others. If you don’t see this information, it’s possible they have just hidden it, instead of blocking you.

WhatsApp shows checkmarks to indicate when a text has been seen (two blue checkmarks), delivered (two grey checkmarks), or sent (one grey checkmark). Messages sent to a contact who has blocked you always show only one checkmark and never show a second checkmark to confirm delivery.

Open WhatsApp. Find and open a chat with the contact you think blocked you. Send them a text. If it shows one checkmark, you might be blocked.

If you see just one checkmark, it could also indicate that the person’s phone is offline, is in flight mode, has been lost, or has been turned off. However, if you see one checkmark and can’t view their Last Seen status, you might be blocked (sorry).

3. Check their profile and status

The above two steps combined should tell you if you’re blocked or not, but to be extra sure, try checking their profile for updates.

Check if you’re able to see their profile picture. If you’re, you’re not blocked. Are you able to see any Status updates they added recently? If yes, you’re not blocked.

Again, checking the profile alone isn’t a good indicator of whether you’re blocked, but if you combine it with single checkmarks and no Last Seen status, you have enough evidence to conclude that you’re blocked.

To further verify if you’ve been blocked on WhatsApp, try calling your contact.

Open WhatsApp. Locate and open a chat with the contact you suspect has blocked you. Tap the Call icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. If the call status shows Calling, you might be blocked. If it shows Ringing, then you are not blocked.

Is there a way to unblock yourself on WhatsApp?

There isn’t a way to unblock yourself on WhatsApp. Only the person who has blocked you can unblock you, and anyone claiming otherwise is lying to you or trying to scam you. WhatsApp has strict security policies that cannot be easily bypassed.

For more WhatsApp tips and tricks, feel free to check our comprehensive guide on how to use WhatsApp.