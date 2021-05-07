How to get verified on Twitter: Tips for upcoming Twitter verification rollout - Dexerto

Twitter verification is one of the most sought after features of the app, and the social media behemoth will be rolling out another wave of verifications soon. Here’s some tips on how to get verified.

If there’s one thing that makes you stand out from the rest of Twitter’s extensive user base, it’s that little blue and white check mark.

The social media giant has been rolling out a lot of different fixes throughout the last few days, including a new feature that stops images from automatically cropping on iOS and Android.

It turns out that, in amid all of these changes, Twitter is planning a new wave of verifications on the app. So here’s how to get verified on Twitter, and our top tips for doing so.

Can I get verified on Twitter?

In order to get verified on Twitter, there’s a pretty lengthy process that you’ll need to complete. While it isn’t available at the moment, Twitter claim that they are making “it possible to apply for a verified badge starting in 2021.”

Importantly, you’ll need to be a member of one of these societal sectors to qualify:

Government

Companies, brands and non-profit organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and esports

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

So, if you were hoping to get verified on Twitter to impress your friends, the likelihood is that you won’t be snagging a blue check mark anytime soon.

The following accounts will not be verified:

Parody, newsfeed, commentary, and fan accounts;

Pets and fictional characters Unless directly affiliated with a verified Company, Brand, or Organization, or with a verified entertainment production.

Accounts engaged in severe violations of our Platform manipulation and spam policy, such as the buying and selling of followers and engagement

Accounts of individuals or groups associated with coordinated harmful activity, or hateful content as defined in Twitter’s Ads Policies

Accounts that have been found to have committed gross human rights violations by an international court/tribunal, or a fact-finding mission or commission of inquiry authorized by an international organization, may be ineligible for verification – even if their activity on Twitter doesn’t violate the Twitter Rules.

How to get Verified on Twitter: tips

The verification process will require you to fill out a form that delves deep into your Twitter history.

These are our tips on how to get verified:

Complete your profile: ensure that you’ve got your name, email/phone number, and bio all sorted. Be active: you’ll need to have used your account in the past 6 months to get verified. Have evidence: claiming your a TV star is great, but you’ll need to have proof to back it up. Get all of this collected before you start the process. Have a valid ID: ensure that you’ve got a valid government issue ID (e.g passport, national ID card). Don’t break the rules: rule breaking automatically deters Twitter from verifying you.

If you do wind up with that coveted little tick, make sure that you behave, because Twitter can remove it just as easily as they can give you it.

A copy of the verification form has been linked by notable leaker wongmjane, and can be seen below.

Twitter is finishing up the new Verification Request form! 🚀 I don’t work for Twitter, just wait for when Twitter releases this one soon™ 🤞 pic.twitter.com/EDpTSAo2Ft — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 5, 2021

So that’s it for getting verified on Twitter! If you need some further clarity, there’s an extensive list of requirements available here.