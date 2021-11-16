How to get shroud’s Logitech G303 mouse: Price, specs & where to buy

Logitech has just unveiled a new G303 shroud edition mouse in collaboration with the famous content creator. Here’s everything you need to know about the new mouse.

Shroud has been a longtime partner of the peripheral brand Logitech, and now the FPS legend has his very own mouse representing the company.

In a November 16 stream, shroud announced the new mouse, excitedly sharing the news that the mouse was finally ready after “two years in the making.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new product, including its price, where to buy it, and its impressive specs.

Logitech G303 shroud edition price

Shroud’s new Logitech mouse can be purchased for $129.99, according to Best Buy’s website.

This matches Logitech’s Pro Wireless mouse as one of the company’s most expensive, with cheaper wireless like the G305 coming in at only $49.99.

Others like the G903, G502, and Pro X are $149.99, making them the most premium offered by Logitech in terms of cost.

With the G303 shroud edition’s impressive specs and name recognition, it’s no wonder the price is a bit higher.

Where to buy Shroud’s Logitech G303 mouse

The new Logitech G303 shroud edition is not available to buy on the Logitech website at the time of this article’s release, however, it can be found online at retailers like Best Buy.

All of the information surrounding the mouse can still be found on Logitech’s site, their purchasing extension simply seems to be bugged initially.

Logitech G303 shroud edition specs

Alongside this announcement video, shroud’s new tailor-made Logitech G303 mouse has finally been unveiled and has some impressive specs to boot.

Weighing in at only 2.2 ounces with a Hero 25K senor, this should be one of Logitech’s better-performing mice. Below are its complete specs, per the official website.

Tracking

Responsiveness

USB report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms)

Microprocessor: 32-bit ARM

Battery life

Constant motion: 70h

Physical specs

Height: 4.92 in (125.0 mm)

Width: 2.50 in (63.5 mm)

Depth: 1.57 in (40.0 mm)

Weight: <2.2 oz (<75 g)

Technical specs

LIGHTSPEED wireless technology

Onboard memory Advanced features require Logitech G HUB Software available for download at logitechg.com/ghub

Click tensioning system

No-additive PTFE Feet

5 buttons

Package contents