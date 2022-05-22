How to get Shroud’s complete gaming setup: Shroud PC, streaming equipment & more

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the most popular streamers in the world. Having started his career by playing Counter-Strike professionally, he was considered to be one of the most mechanically gifted players, but what does shroud use for his gaming setup?



Despite being one of the world’s best CS players, he stepped down from competing officially in 2018 and moved to full-time streaming. Since retiring from professional play, shroud has amassed over 10M followers on Twitch.

Many wonder, what does shroud actually use to be best at any game he plays? From playing first-person shooters to MMOs, here’s a full list of shroud’s gaming setup, including all the equipment that he uses to stream on the daily.

shroud gaming equipment

Below is a list of the peripheral shroud uses in his setup:

Being partnered with Logitech, shroud is fortunate enough to have his own custom gear with the popular peripheral company. When opting for a mouse, he runs with his custom lightweight and robust Logitech G303.

Similarly, he also uses Logitech for his own custom G Pro X keyboard, G Pro X headset, and G840 XL mousepad that has his branding plastered on it. Monitor wise, shroud rocks with the 1440p, 240hz, 1ms response time Alienware 27″ AW2721D Monitor allowing him to see clearly and click those heads precisely.

shroud gaming PC specs

Here are shroud’s PC components:

Being the best doesn’t necessarily mean you need the best, but shroud certainly hasn’t skimped out when it comes to his PC components.

Running with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X paired with an RTX 3090 ensures he’ll be able to play any game at whatever resolution and FPS he likes smoothly. It’s certainly a beast of a computer.

shroud streaming equipment

Alongside his powerful gaming PC and some of the best peripherals you can buy, here’s what shroud uses to stream daily:

Being one of the world’s most popular streamers, you need to have some top-of-the-line equipment for the best quality possible. The former Counter-Strike pro uses the $1400 Blue Mouse microphone, along with the popular Sony Alpha A6000 camera, running through the Scarlett 2i2 interface.

Sitting and streaming hours on end isn’t easy either. Making his experience more comfortable, shroud sits in the luxurious and comfortable Logitech x Herman Miller chair.

Using shroud’s exact setup isn’t going to guarantee you success in esports or on Twitch, but you’ll certainly have some of the best equipment out there.

