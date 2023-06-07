How to get Resident Evil 4 for free with AMD graphics cards

If you’re due to upgrade your graphics card, you could do much worse than grabbing an AMD GPU, and to sweeten the deal, the company is also throwing in a copy of Resident Evil 4 for free.

If you’re due a GPU upgrade, then you might want to take a look at getting an AMD graphics card. GPUs in both the Radeon 6000 series and 7000 series undercut their Nvidia opposition. However, the company is currently running a promotion that could net you a copy of Resident Evil 4 for free.

Named the “GAME ON AMD” promotion, select graphics cards purchased from supported retailers will be eligible for a heap of extra goodies. If you’re upgrading your whole PC, then you can also get a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a swanky new Zen 4 processor.

In our five-star Resident Evil 4 review, we stated “The remake subverts expectations at times in an effort to throw off players who are very familiar with the original, but it does so in a way that’s always satisfying to fans and to new players alike” making this game not one that you want to miss out on.

Get Resident Evil 4 for free with AMD GPUs

Dexerto

RETAILER NOTES Newegg Includes RX 7000, 6000 Amazon Be sure to check the GPU, as older, models are still listed with the deal

This includes some laptop SKUs, so you could also potentially pick up a gaming laptop that is also supported by the offer. Most of these graphics cards should play the game at various resolutions, but if you are looking for the top dog, definitely target the RX 7900 XTX, which will run the game like a dream at 4K and above. The exact GPUs which are eligible for this offer are as follows.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800S

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700

AMD Radeon RX 6700M

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600S

