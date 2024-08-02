How to fix the YouTube NaN:NaN error

If you cannot watch videos on YouTube and are getting the NaN:NaN error, there’s a quick workaround to fix the issue.

Streaming your favorite content on YouTube is the most straightforward act we all engage in regularly. While most of the time it’s a seamless experience, you may encounter weird issues now and then.

Some Desktop users reported facing an issue and cannot fast forward, rewind, or use the seek function. User r/StormerJack said that they “Can’t fast forward any videos and when I hover my mouse over the timeline it shows -Nan:Nan and if I try to click it to fast forward the video it just starts it back to 0:00. I’ve tried deleting cookies and data and removing extensions, but still no luck.”

The thread on Reddit is filled with responses from people experiencing similar issues. While the glitch was not experienced on mobile devices, people using MacBooks, desktops, or even Samsung TVs couldn’t stream content properly. It is also browser agnostic, and users streaming YouTube videos using Chrome, Firefox, Opera GX, and others faced difficulties.

How to fix & YouTube response

Reddit/StormerJack Users are being met with a NaN:NaN glitch

This is a known bug, and Google has already acknowledged it. According to a post on YouTube’s help forum, it has been resolved as well.

Though Reddit user, Miidoriin, says this is “due to an experimental feature YouTube has enabled for your account.”

They suggested adding the below filter to your browser’s uBlock Origin/adblocker filters if you’re still troubled by the error:

youtube.com##+js(set, yt.config_.EXPERIMENT_FLAGS.enable_gameplay, false)

youtube.com##+js(set, yt.config_.EXPERIMENT_FLAGS.enable_playables_deeplink, false)

youtube.com##+js(set, yt.config_.EXPERIMENT_FLAGS.kevlar_disable_preemptive_player_reset, false)

This issue is tied to specific user accounts, so logging out of the account and logging back in can help. Even playing videos in incognito mode solved the problem for various users.

However, if you’re still struggling while streaming a recipe or a music video, reloading the page might help.