How to download YouTube videos

Wondering how to download a YouTube video to save for later, or use in a clip for a personal project? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to do.

Out of the gate, let’s just say to get off of those websites that claim you can “download YouTube videos”. There’s no need to be on them, as there are ways to get around it without potentially running into a page with endless adverts.

Download YouTube videos using Open Video Downloader

Similar to our YouTube to MP3 guide, we’re going to recommend Open Video Downloader, as it is the safest and easiest way to download YouTube videos.

Open Video Downloader works by combining FFMPEG, an open-source protocol that can take almost any media file and turn it into something else.

First, you’re going to want to download Open Video Downloader and FFMPEG. Don’t launch OVD without FFMPEG already installed, or updated, as you won’t get the desired results.

Once both are installed, launch Open Video Downloader and find a YouTube video you want to download.

We recommend not downloading copyrighted material, and please ask permission from the content creator before you do.

Paste the link into the top of the app and then choose how you’d like the video to be downloaded.

If you need it in MKV, you can click the settings icon and under “Output” there should be a drop-down list. It’ll be set to auto by default, but you can choose between MKV and MP4.

Download YouTube videos using YouTube Premium

If you want a “legitimate” way to download videos from YouTube, you can use a subscription to YouTube Premium to do so.

When on the video page, an icon to download a video will be underneath. However, if you lose an internet connection before accessing the video on a PC, you won’t be able to access it at all.