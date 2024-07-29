How to disable X / Twitter from using your data to train Grok AI

X (formerly Twitter) defaults user data into its AI training pool for Grok, but you can prevent this. X lets you opt out of AI training, but the option is hidden in the settings.

Grok is a large language model similar to ChatGPT or Google Gemini. It answers questions with less correctness and more humor, which is supposed to be one of its major selling points.

Grok is only available to those who pay for an X subscription, but it uses everyone’s data to train by default.

This was spotted in July by several X users. The good news is that you can turn off data usage for AI training and delete your conversation history with the AI bot.

How to switch off X’s AI training using your data

The setting to disable Grok’s data collection is not available from the X mobile app. You’ll need a desktop to follow the steps below.

Open up the Settings page on X on your desktop. Select the Privacy and Safety button. Click Grok. Uncheck the box that says Allow your posts as well as your interactions, inputs, and results with Grok to be used for training and fine-tuning. Tap Delete Conversation History to delete all of your conversations with the AI model.

What data is used for Grok AI training?

If the setting is turned on, X can “utilize your X posts as well as your user interactions, inputs, and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning purposes,” according to a support page.

“This also means that when you interact with Grok, your interactions, inputs, and results may be used to train and enhance the system’s performance.”

X’s AI training has also caught the attention of the European privacy watchdog, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). The DPC told TechCrunch it is “surprised” by the platform’s move, and has “followed up” with X, and is now awaiting a response.