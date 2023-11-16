Grab a Gigabyte RTX 4060 gaming laptop with $300 off before Black Friday

This time of year of often a great opportunity to get some amazing deals on electronics. If you want a new gaming laptop, then Best Buy has a tempting offer on a Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop.

This laptop comes equipped with an Intel i7-12650H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. While neither of these are top-of-the-line chips, they are still more than capable of delivering great performance for the vast majority of games and applications, exceeding the recommended requirements for even new games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Now, you can get $300 off the system before Black Friday at Best Buy.

HD quality with GeForce RTX 4060

The 15.6” display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, which minimizes motion blur and lets players get a clear image of the action at all times, combined with the powerful graphics technology from the RTX 4060 GPU. Furthermore, the RTX 4060 GPU is capable of using DLSS technology to improve frame rate and detail in many popular games.

Best Buy

To immerse you properly in the game world, the Gigabyte G5 laptop uses DTS: X Ultra sound technology to bring users true 3D surround effect, along with two-way AI noise cancellation that removes extraneous noise from both incoming and outgoing audio, to ensure you can enjoy clear communication with your teammates in multiplayer.

Storage capacity is provided by a 512GB SSD drive, for fast loading and data retrieval. This can of course be supplemented by an external drive if needed, thanks to access to five USB ports. 16GB of RAM ensures everything works smoothly together when handling demanding games or applications.

This well-equipped laptop can currently be found at Best Buy with $300 off, bringing the price down to $799.99 so you can grab a bargain before Black Friday even starts.

