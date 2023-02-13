Grab a bargain with HP’s Presidents Day sales: Laptops, PCs & more

HP is running a Presidents Day sale over the next few days, with tonnes of gaming and PC gear getting some juicy discounts.

Printer extraordinaire HP is running a slightly early Presidents Day sale, including kit from HyperX and HP’s OMEN line of gaming gear.

Being from the UK, we can’t really imagine having a Prime Minister Day. It’d sort of be this pathetic parade while whoever has decided to be Prime Minister this time around has a feeble wave at the peasants.

Meanwhile, America is celebrating every president, and you know what’s good about having the day off to think about William Taft? Thinking about William Taft while you play games on a brand spanking new computer.

The deals mostly focus on HP’s consumer products, like printers and non-gaming laptops, but there’s still a pretty deal to be had within the 40 products listed under ‘gaming’.

HP gaming deals: Desktop PCs, gaming monitors & HyperX peripherals

You won’t see any 40-series Nvidia GPUs or PCs with AMD’s 7000 series in them, but you’ll find plenty of 12th-gen Intel and 30-series capable computers amongst the mix. These are fantastic buys, especially when some of them are nearly $800 off.

The last generation is still a worthy buy, and with DLSS helping you extend the life of a 3060 way beyond normal means, you’ll probably be playing on one of these PCs or laptops for a good while yet.

On top of this, there’s a bevy of monitors to be had, as the HP OMEN line is ideal for a budget entry into 1440p, high refresh rate gaming.

HyperX has also discounted their Naruto-branded mouse and mat, among their other devices, including pairs of earbuds and more.

