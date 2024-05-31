Google teams up with Magic Leap to develop new Mixed Reality tech

Google has not given up on virtual reality and mixed reality technology, as shown by the new deal with XR specialists Magic Leap.

Many people had their first experience of virtual reality (VR) thanks to Google Cardboard. The company also invested heavily in augmented reality technology, even integrating it into its line of Pixel smartphones with ARCore.

Now news of a new partnership with Magic Leap proves that Google still has an interest in immersive technology.

Google has formed a ‘multi-faceted strategic technology partnership’ with Magic Leap. It is not known what the exact nature of the deal involved, but the press release does emphasize Magic Leap’s specific expertise with optics.

As reported by Upload VR, Magic Leap has researched and patented several optical techniques. These could be useful for future endeavors in immersive technology such as XR and VR.

Magic Leap

According to reports back in February 2023, Google is working alongside Samsung to create a new XR headset, referred to as Project Moohan. That project is said to utilize Samsung hardware, but Google branding and Android XR software. In November 2023, the project was said to have gone back to the drawing board to match some of the specifications of the Apple Vision Pro.

Google may have inked this partnership to introduce Magic Leap’s optical technology into Project Moohan. Until Google, Samsung, or Magic Leap issues a statement, this remains speculation.