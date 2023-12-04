Google Pixel Watch 2 deal crashes price to the lowest we’ve ever seen

Amazon is offering a rare $50 discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2, which debuted in October this year. This is the steepest price cut we’ve ever seen on the smartwatch.

Google launched the Pixel Watch 2 earlier this year alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The new smartwatch brings all the necessary upgrades over the previous model and costs the same. But if you were waiting for a price cut to get the new watch, Amazon has got you covered. The retailer has slashed the Pixel Watch 2’s price by $50, bringing it to the lowest-ever price.

Article continues after ad

Pixel Watch 2 brings the same design as the OG Pixel Watch but packs many improvements. The battery on the watch can now easily last you a full day and there’s also better health and stress tracking. It also charges faster. All in all, Pixel Watch 2 is a great smartwatch, especially with the Amazon discount.

Article continues after ad

Pixel Watch 2 brings speed and battery boost

Google

The $50 discount is valid on both the Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the Pixel Watch 2. You can get the watch in three colors— Black, silver, and Champagne Gold.

Article continues after ad

Pixel Watch 2 is a solid option if you’re looking for an Android smartwatch. The watch runs Wear OS 4 and packs many neat features. There are new Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training features that can help you stay on track with your workout goals.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Further, you get all the Fitbit features from the original Pixel Watch — like Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Profile, Sleep Score, Active Zone Minutes, and 40 workout modes.

Article continues after ad

Pixel Watch 2 brings a quad-core CPU for smoother and stronger performance. Google claims the watch offers 24 hours of battery life, even with the always-on display enabled.

Article continues after ad

The deal on the Pixel Watch 2 on Amazon may not last very long. You may want to act quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.