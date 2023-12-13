Google launches Where’s Waldo game with hidden Taylor Swift, Pikachu, more

Google has launched an interactive Where’s Waldo game to celebrate the end of 2023, and has hidden the likes of Taylor Swift, Pikachu, and more.

Every so often, Google likes to release a random game or interactive logo to celebrate major milestones throughout the year.

With Pac-Man, a Rubik’s Cube, and more being made into games, the company still has most of them available to play.

Their latest game, Search Playground, is a giant Where’s Waldo game with some of the year’s most searched topics hiding throughout the map.

Google’s new game features Taylor Swift, Pikachu, and more

Available through the Search Playground website, users can look around for the most popular topics from the last year.

There are 25 items hidden throughout the map, with five of the top searched items in five different categories.

For music, you’ll be able to find the likes of Taylor Swift and Mozart, while in Arts & Science you’ll find Da Vinci and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz.

The games category has Pikachu, Naruto, and Steve from Minecraft while the Culture has Spiderman and sneakers. The fifth category, Travel, includes the likes of the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.

Google has made the game nice and easy for players, adding hints and a compass to help people figure out what they’re looking for.

On top of the things you have to search for, Google has added a plethora of different themes and topics to the map, like various Android statues, people filming a movie, and more.

Head over to the site to check out the rest of the topics and things you can search for, or keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.