Google & Facebook partner admits it can listen to device microphone to serve ads

A media firm that has worked with the likes of Google and Meta has admitted that it can target adverts based on what you said out loud near device microphones.

Media conglomerate Cox Media Group (CMG) has been pitching tech companies on a new targeted advertising tool that uses audio recordings collected from smart home devices, according to a 404 Media investigation. The company is partners with Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Bing.

In a pitch deck presented to Google, Facebook, and others in November 2023, CMG referred to the technology used for monitoring and active listening as “Voice Data.” The firm also mentioned using artificial intelligence to collect data about consumers’ online behavior.

Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft told 404 Media they have no involvement with CMG’s Voice Data tool. Google even removed the company as a partner upon the report’s publication.

In one section, CMG candidly states, “Yes, Our Phones are Listening to Us,” while explaining how businesses can leverage this data to more effectively target ads.

“In most moments of the day, there’s a smart device in within two-inch radius of us. That means a smart device is likely within earshot when we talk about our plans for the weekend, how badly we need our kitchen remodeled, or which SUV model is best for the family with our spouse, and so much more,” the company wrote.

“When small businesses know who needs them, they can target ads with enhanced accuracy, waste less money, and grow their audience.”

The deck does not specify where CMG allegedly sources this voice data—whether from a particular brand of smart TV, a smart speaker, or a smartphone with a specific app.

It is worth noting that most phones, whether Android or iOS, now notify users when a service accesses the microphone. On Android, a green light appears in the upper right, while on iPhone, it’s an orange light.

