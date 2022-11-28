Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal: Get $900 off a Gigabyte Aorus 15 before it disappears

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: joel.loynds@dexerto.com.

Want to be gaming on the go as we swing from Black Friday and Cyber Monday to Christmas? Well, B&H Photo has you covered with this Gigabyte Aorus 15.

We reviewed the bigger, meatier brother of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 earlier this year. We thought the performance and specs of the laptop were magnificent, even despite its flaws. However, the smaller 15-inch version seems to be the perfect cross between the heavy-duty specs of the Aorus brand, while still being small enough to fit into an average bag.

Aside from the DDR4 RAM, almost everything is identical to the other, more expensive version. What you’re missing out on is that DDR5 boost, but in all honesty, unless you’re planning on running six or seven current-generation games on it at once, you won’t notice the difference.

This is especially true with the RTX 3070 Ti inside, which should keep you on top of the gaming pile for plenty of time yet. The 165Hz screen will also stick you at the top of the leaderboards in esports – theoretically, it can’t change your skill level.

Though, spending $1449 this late into the 30-series and 12th-generation Intel CPUs might have been a bad decision a few years ago, this is no longer the case. With supersampling coming a long way – Nvidia’s DLSS is absurd – you’re never going to be far behind the curve when newer, more resource-intensive games come out.

The Gigabyte Aorus 15 will also serve you well if you’re in the creative space. With all that power under the hood, programs like DaVinci Resolve or Photoshop will be mere playthings. Videos will export lightning quick with the CUDA power of the 3070 Ti, while CPU-intensive tasks from other creative apps will be no problem for the Intel i7 CPU inside.

