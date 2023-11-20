Get this Sandisk 2TB portable SSD at its lowest-ever price in early Black Friday deal

2TB of hard-wearing portable storage is available for a bargain price with this early Black Friday deal from SanDisk

If you need to move your data from place to place, it’s a good idea to make sure the drive carrying it is tough enough to handle occasional shocks. Customers who take advantage of this early Black Friday deal on the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD can be confident of their data arriving in one piece thanks to its durable construction.

SanDisk boasts that the drive has been rated for up to 3 meters of drop protection, and IP65 water and dust resistance. This means the drive can take a bit of a beating, and is suitable for environments with a lot of dust, or for the occasional fumble-fingered drop, unlike many other drives of its type.

SanDisk combines speed with rugged features

In addition to its rugged features, the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable has speed on its side, with up to 1050 MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. The drive comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone app to help users move and clean their file storage. For those concerned about security and privacy, the drive has a password protection feature, with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep important data secure.

SanDisk, Amazon

More maximum flexibility in data transfer, the drive comes along with a USB-C cable with a USB-C to USB-A adapter. One other unusual feature of the drive is the carabiner loop, this allows the drive to be securely attached to a bag or belt, which can ensure the drive is not accidentally forgotten on the train.

