Get killer discounts on top Steam Deck games for Cyber Monday at Humble

Humble Bundle’s store is running incredible deals on over 5000 games this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These include some of the best games for the Steam Deck!

The Humble store can often get overlooked with all the other deals going on around the web. Nestled deep within are not just some of the best games of 2023, but also for the Steam Deck.

Games like Dave the Diver and Resident Evil 4 Remake have been staples of our portable gaming habits. These games work perfectly on the Deck. They’re either quick to pick up and play, or super easy to work through with the incredible sleep function.

Ever needed to dash out while playing Persona 5? The Steam Deck is legitimately the best way to play that game for those without hundreds of hours to dedicate to the couch.

There’s a smattering of savings across the store, including up to 97% on some titles.

Steam Deck makes choosing games in Humble Cyber Monday sale a breeze

Dexerto

Outside of our recommended titles, the Humble store is filled with quality. Even some weirder titles you might never really consider. Ever wanted to experience one of the most intense first-person shooters ever?

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Recommended games for Steam Deck

The Painkiller Collection contains an excellent remake of the first, along with tonnes of bonus content. It’s 90% off, which is absolutely a steal.

Meanwhile, if you’re a retro-head and want to experience ego made manifest, Daikatana is an experience when it’s literally 97 cents. Don’t suffer through John Romero’s nightmarish game alone, as the mod scene has done its best to fix it up.

Looking for something more tactical? You can get the entirety of the modern XCOM franchise with 87% off. This includes all of XCOM 2’s DLC and expansions, as well as the more recent Chimera Squad.

Not every game is going to be Steam Deck compatible, like Destiny 2. You can double-check if something will run via ProtonDB. However, don’t be scared to dip into some of the Epic Store games, as we have a guide for getting them running.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.