Get Google’s Pixel Buds Pro for their lowest price ever ahead of the holidays

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are on Amazon for their lowest price ever, $119.99, and they’re a great buy as we head into the holidays.

For just about every major company making a mobile device, there’s an accompanying set of earbuds that match it.

Apple has their Airpods lineup, Samsung has the Galaxy Buds, and Nothing has their translucent Ear headphones.

Google has Pixel Buds, and the Pro version is available on Amazon for $119.99 — $80 less than MSRP.

Article continues after ad

Back on October 4, 2023, Google revealed several new colors as well as a refreshing firmware update that added a few different features to the earbuds.

Article continues after ad

Those features include voice isolation for calls and a new low-latency mode for gamers enjoying the latest game release with the Buds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Voice isolation gives people using them for voice and video calls less background noise when using them, allowing the other side of the call to hear them talk without any issues.

Article continues after ad

Low latency is hard to notice at times, except in mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile or T3 Arena. In those, having increased latency makes it harder to go up against an enemy just by using sound as many do in those games.

Amazon is offering the Charcoal, Coral, Fog, Lemongrass, and Porcelain colorways at discounted prices, so those looking for the newly released colors may have to wait until Black Friday deals start to arrive.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more tech deals, news, and other viral stories — head over to check out our coverage.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.