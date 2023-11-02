Get 50% off the Glorious GMMK after coupon at Amazon

The original Glorious GMMK is available on Amazon with a massive 50% coupon, but only for the compact 60% version.

When it comes to brands in the mechanical keyboard space that have created good, well-known products for years — Glorious is one of the best.

Their original GMMK is one of the most popular beginner options, providing a base for those looking to learn more about mechanical keyboards.

The compact version, which is 60% of the size of a full keyboard, has a massive 50% coupon on Amazon that makes it one of the best budget options we can recommend.

What size keyboard should you buy?

With all the different size options for mechanical keyboards, it can get pretty confusing while shopping. For those working with numbers a lot, like accountants or data entry workers, a full-size keyboard with a number pad is probably your ideal option.

For those looking to save space, a tenkeyless keyboard chops off the number pad while still providing proper access to function keys and such. You could go even smaller and lose a few more keys with a keyboard like the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%.

Like the GMMK Compact, a 60% keyboard is the smallest option generally available from major companies. It just provides the main typing area of a full-size keyboard, while offering things like arrow keys and the function row through a secondary layer.

When it comes to deciding what size you should buy, just consider what keys you use in your day-to-day life and make sure the keyboard you purchase has those available.

