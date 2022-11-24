Get $50 off a Logitech G Pro X Superlight in this gaming mouse Black Friday deal

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a gaming mouse Black Friday deal? Well, look no further as Best Buy has discounted the Logitech G Pro X Superlight by $50 for a limited time.

Sporting Logitech’s Hero 25K sensor, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is one of the best esports gaming mice that money can buy. This Black Friday, you can also get $50 off its listed price at Best Buy for a limited-time with this gaming mouse Black Friday deal. As one of the lightest, and most well-rounded mice you can get for FPS titles like Valorant, Overwatch 2, and Warzone 2.

Wondering why you should pick up the G Pro X Superlight? Not only can you pick it up in one of its multiple colorways, but it’s also an established excellent gaming mouse, too. Weighing just 63g, this mouse is excellent for accuracy, in addition to getting off those clutch shots. Since this mouse is also wireless, you’ll also be able to get at least 50 hours of battery life out of it, too.

Compared to the competition, the G Pro X Superlight comes in at a hair over $100. This is an excellent value when compared to competitors like the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro, which is substantially more expensive. Needless to say, this gaming mouse Black Friday deal is pretty good.

The Superlight is used by oodles of esports professionals, so you know that this is a mouse that you can trust to keep you going in the toughest moments without a sweat.

With additional features like PTFE feet, this mouse will glide along just about every surface that you can imagine. When in wireless use, it also has a 1ms response time, to keep up with your game, without having to compromise with those pesky wires.

