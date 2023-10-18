Get $350 off this Asus TUF RTX 4070 laptop with a free copy of Alan Wake 2

Get ready for spooky season with this Asus TUF laptop deal where you can save $350, and get a free copy of Alan Wake 2, to sweeten the deal.

Often when you spy a laptop on sale, it’s usually not something equipped with the latest gear. Better yet, what about when it’s the better version of something we’ve already reviewed?

There’s a killer saving of $350 over on Newegg for the Asus TUF A17, with a free copy of Alan Wake 2.

The Asus TUF A17 is the larger sibling to the A15 we got hands-on with. Rather than just sporting an RTX 4060, it packs the RTX 4070. On the CPU front, you’ll get to take advantage of AMD’s newest battery-saving measures, as the latest Ryzen 7940HS is inside. It’s a super-efficient chip that should let you squeeze in one more round before it cuts out.

Get a free copy of Alan Wake 2 with this Asus TUF laptop deal

Remedy Entertainment

Better yet, there’s a free copy of the upcoming Alan Wake 2 that comes with the laptop. Not only will you get to play it on the latest hardware, but you should be able to take advantage of all the nifty software features Nvidia GPUs bring.

As the laptop has an RTX 40-series GPU, you’ll get to use the latest DLSS 3 tech, while also getting great results from the new DLSS 3.5 ray tracing tools. Alan Wake 2 is using nearly every facet of Nvidia’s offerings, and the TUF A17 is going to be tearing right through it.

The panel is also a full HD, 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate. This makes it ideal for those who want to play esports, rather than a spooky sequel.

Whether it’s esports, the latest releases, or just that one cozy game you love, the Asus TUF A17 will power right through whatever you throw at it and is on sale for the next 24 hours.

