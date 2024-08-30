GameSir G8+ review: A versatile mobile champion

GameSir has knocked it out of the park again with its G8+ mobile controller, however, its frustrating setup issues prevent this from being a perfect all-rounder.

The hunt for a good alternative to the drift-infected Nintendo Joy-Cons is still a must for me. Even as we approach the tail end of the Switch’s lifespan. That’s why I was more than keen to ditch my Zelda-themed Switch controllers and take the new GameSir G8+ mobile controller for a spin.

Out of the box, the GameSir G8+ appears to be just a spruced-up Bluetooth-compatible version of the G8 Galileo mobile controller. But, is there more at play here?

Key Specs

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wired or Wireless Dongle

Compatibility: Switch, iOS, Android, tablet & PC

Battery Life: 1000mAh battery (500mAh in each side)

Weight: 314g

Features: Hall Effect sticks, Hall Effect analog triggers, GameSir app support, 2 mappable back buttons, asymmetric rumble motors, 6-axis gyroscope

Price: $79.99

Pros Cons Compatible with wide range of devices Convoluted connection set up Lag-free connection Sub-par battery life Hall Effect sticks & triggers No colorway options Convoluted connection setup

Design

The GameSir G8+ is almost identical to its G8 Galileo counterpart. The controller features the same cut-out design, with two halves of a typical ergonomic controller on either side.

Followed by a space in-between to slip in your smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or other compatible device of your choosing. This time around, the G8+ is more elongated, coming in at 110mm at rest, and reaching upwards of 215mm when stretched out.

Instead of a bright colorway, the controller comes in an all-black design, with a matte plastic finish.

All the buttons, including the analog triggers, two mappable back buttons, two sticks, D-pad, and ABXY buttons all come in the same black colorway. The only specs of light can be found around the sticks or on the GameSir logo printed home button.

Despite the uninspired paint job, what instantly drew my attention was the rubber backing to the middle section of the controller.

Instead of letting your Switch or smartphone rub up against a hard surface, the soft and textured rubber grip gives the controller a premium look, as well as protects your expensive tech from any scuffs and scratches.

The back of each side of the ergonomically shaped controller also features a comfortable textured grip. Which made the controller incredibly comfortable to hold, even after multiple hour-long Nintendo Switch gaming sessions.

Features

The GameSir comes packaged with a USB Type-C cable and three alternative joysticks. As well as the controller itself and a flashy GamrSir logo sticker.

These sticks can be easily swapped by removing the magnetically attached face plates on either side of the controller. But as GameSir only packed three, equipping them may be awkward when using the controller, especially if you’re a sucker for symmetry.

As outlined above, the GameSir G8+ is designed to let you slip into a range of compatible devices in the center of the controller.

Luckily, instead of having to work around the right-sided USB-C port like on the Galileo, the added Bluetooth connectivity means you have free reign of how you want to pop in your favorite device.

The only hurdle I had with this overall design, was the quick return of the extendable mid-section. When swapping out devices, I accidentally caught my skin in the latch.

This is more an issue with my own clumsy self. However, it’s worth knowing in case you’re too quick to pull out your Nintendo console from the controller.

Bluetooth connectivity

Each device, whether that’s your Nintendo Switch, smartphone, or iPad, has its own bizarre method of connection.

Instead of going through the normal motions of how you’d set up a Bluetooth controller like the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C, I had to also press a combination of buttons which changed depending on the device.

For the Switch, this meant holding down the capture button, as well as the Y button on the right-hand side, and waiting for the home button to flash yellow. For my Android-based smartphone, this meant holding capture and A instead.

While this doesn’t sound majorly intrusive, even with a full charge the G8+ would regularly disconnect with both my Switch and my Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone during setup, leading me to do the process all over again.

GameSir App

This is where the GameSir app came in. Exclusive to Android phone users, this made up for the connectivity issues.

After my S24 repeatedly refused to pair with the G8+, having the official app at my disposal nipped this in the bud. When connected, the app also allowed me to test the controller, change the vibration intensity, and upgrade the firmware.

The joystick and button settings, along with the triggers can be customized this way. However, with Hall Effect sticks in tow, the sticks and controls were already exactly to my liking.

Being able to check the gamepad and give it a test did relieve any previous stressors I had with the controller maybe being at fault. As opposed to my S24 which was likely the true connectivity issue culprit.

Gaming Performance

With the G8+ finally up and running, I was instantly taken aback. As much as I adore my Nintendo Switch, as a Nintendo die-hard, this controller easily left my Joy-Cons in the dust.

Popping my OLED Switch screen into the center of the controller was super simple, and immediately, I was drawn to the comfort of the ergonomic design and textured grip of the controller.

To put the G8+ truly to the test, I played multiple hours of Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. The Super Monkey series, especially this most recent release, involves a lot of precision, but the G8+ never faltered.

The combo of the intense rumble motors, and comfortable grip only improved my Monkey Ball skills. I was able to guide AiAi to the goal with ease, and the pins and needles often brought on by the Joy-Cons were nowhere to be seen.

Swapping out the Switch screen for my smartphone was just as easy, even with my bulky phone case still on.

Once I had the GameSir android app running in the background, I was able to test the controller out by playing Solo Levelling: Arise and the Android version of Vampire Survivors.

My inputs, whether through the Hall Effect sticks, triggers, or ABXY buttons were all precise, and it was easier than ever to take on just about anything.

With mobile gaming, using touch controls has always been a frustrating experience. Especially as I find your hands take up much of the game’s real estate.

Now, I could actually enjoy the lovingly crafted 3D version of the Solo Levelling anime series. And even rank up an impressive arsenal of attacks in Vampure Survivors without getting my grubby hands all over the S24’s screen.

Should you buy it?

The GameSir G8+ Bluetooth mobile controller gives the previous G8 Galileo a run for its money, being a comfortable feeling controller that’s adaptable with a huge array of gaming devices.

Just note that battery life is a little lacking, and you’ll find yourself reaching for a charger more often than not.

Whether you’re a mobile gaming connoisseur, and regularly spend time playing Honkai Star Rail or Vampire Survivors on your phone, or want a comfortable replacement for your drift-ridden Nintendo Joy-Cons, the G8+ controller is as good as Bluetooth mobile controllers come.

However, even with the more than reasonable $79.99 price tag, especially for a controller with Hall Effect sticks, getting it connected can be mildly infuriating. Almost as mildly infuriating as its lack of different colorways available.

Verdict – 4/5

Just like the GameSir controllers before it, the GameSir G8+ is an impeccable Bluetooth mobile controller and even a worthy alternative for your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and other gaming controllers.

Its comfortable grip, paired with its adaptability with a range of devices, with or without a wired connection, make it one of the best mobile controllers you can get your hands on.

Where it’s set up with whatever device you throw at it isn’t as straightforward as I’d hoped, it has since never left my Nintendo Switch’s side.

