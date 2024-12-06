Gamers Nexus slams NZXT’s response to “predatory” PC rental program complaints

Gamers Nexus called out NZXT’s response to the YouTuber’s video about its “predatory” PC rental program.

On November 30, Gamers Nexus uploaded a video to their channel investigating NZXT’s ‘Flex’ prebuilt PC program that allows customers to rent computers over a length of time.

In the video, Steve Burke pointed out several issues with the program including high cost, confusing product listings, and “aggressive” terms of service that he says do nothing but hurt consumers who sign up.

NZXT responds to Gamers Nexus video

On Thursday, December 5, NZXT CEO Johnny Hou issued a statement on YouTube explaining the thought behind launching the program.

“We want to acknowledge that we messed up,” he said.

He went on to explain that they plan on making changes to product listings for the Flex program, making it more clear which products are available for rent and which ones are their normal prebuilt offerings.

Gamers Nexus blasts NZXT’s response

After watching NZXT’s video, Gamers Nexus issued another statement in a post on X slamming the company’s response and announcing a deeper investigation into the company.

“NZXT has posted a statement which not only misrepresents facts, but distorts the reality of their predatory rental computer program. The statement ignores major points and introduces several new concerns. Gamers Nexus has become aware of deeper elements connected to this story that GN has begun independently investigating,” they said.

“While we will put together coverage of NZXT’s inadequate and manipulative response in short order, we are also actively beginning work on a longer form investigation that could take weeks or months to finalize, depending on the depth of the rabbit hole. We will have more for you as it becomes available, starting with a deconstruction of NZXT’s statement.”

We’ll have to wait to see what Gamers Nexus has to say in its next video about NZXT, but it’s clear they have more up their sleeve to share as soon as possible.

This isn’t the first time Gamers Nexus has gone viral after calling out another company. Back in 2023, they called out fellow YouTuber Linus Tech Tips, citing ethical issues within the company and inaccuracies in their review videos.