Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the “thinnest and lightest” flagship phone: Leak

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could be exceptionally light and thin if the latest leak is to be believed. The smartphone might even surpass the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL in those aspects.

Leaker Ice Universe, who has been revealing tons of information about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, claimed it will be “the thinnest and lightest of all Ultra flagship phones”. This might suggest it will beat the previous S Ultra models in terms of weight and thickness, but the leaker goes on to claim it will also beat out the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to measure 163 x 77.6 x 8.3 mm and weigh 225 g, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and weighs 221 g. Ice Universe didn’t reveal the exact dimensions and weight of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The S24 Ultra is quite bulky and heavier than both phones, measuring 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm and weighing 232 g. So, if Samsung manages to make it lighter and thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL, it’s making significant changes to the build and design.

Ice Universe previously revealed that the smartphone will ditch sharp corners and feature rounded edges for better usability.

Earlier this month, Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) VP Daniel Araujo also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with “top-of-the-line” upgrades. According to Araujo, the phone will see improvements in its camera, AI performance, and display technology to deliver a premium experience.

A leaker from China then claimed in July that the S25 Ultra will likely have the same battery and charging speed as the S24 Ultra, which are 5000mAh and 45W, respectively. The smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 under the hood.