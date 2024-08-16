Galaxy S25 Ultra leak shows off key change fans have been asking for

Samsung is yet to launch the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but leaks are already revealing major details. The latest one has revealed the changes coming to the phone’s design.

Leaker Ice Universe, who has a solid track record of Samsung-related leaks, shared a picture of a smartphone that appears to be the upcoming S25 Ultra.

Ice Universe didn’t mention the name of the phone, but the form factor suggests it’s one of Samsung’s Ultra models. Plus, in previous posts on X, the leaker compared the phone to the S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and older Samsung S Ultra phones.

The major change visible in the image is the form factor. The smartphone has rounded corners, whereas all previous Ultra models after the S21 Ultra feature sharp corners.

This suggests that the S25 Ultra will be more comfortable to hold, which isn’t the case with the S24 Ultra. That phone digs into your palms if you hold it for too long.

Samsung fans are overjoyed

Samsung fans are thrilled by the news. “The curved corners should definitely make it easier to hold,” one user wrote on X. “Let’s gooo. I would prefer slightly more rounded but this is fine- way better than the brick we currently have,” said another.

“It keeps the ultra vibes alive with this design while improving the in hand feel, best of both worlds,” one fan noted.

Ice Universe said in a separate X post that the S25 Ultra also has a narrower body than the S24 Ultra and a wider screen, which is an ideal design.

The leaker didn’t reveal how the phone’s back would look, but if we had to guess, it would likely resemble the S24 Ultra, featuring four cameras in separate rings.

Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) VP Daniel Araujo revealed earlier this month that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer “top-of-the-line” upgrades. The phone’s camera, AI performance, and display tech will be upgraded to offer a premium experience, according to Araujo.

A leaker from China claimed in July that the S25 Ultra will also feature essentially the same battery and charging speed as the S24 Ultra, which is 5000mAh and 45W.