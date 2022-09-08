Get a free copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered with Nvidia RTX cards

Nvidia is bundling up Spider-Man: Remastered with some high-end graphics cards from its RTX 30-series.

Once just a PlayStation exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man made its way onto PC earlier this year to great fanfare. Our dutiful Jessica Filby gave the port an 8.5 out of 10, saying that the game delivered on PC – despite a few issues.

Nvidia currently have a small issue on their hands: they’ve made too many 30-series RTX cards. In doing so, the company is now trying to shed its excess stock, presumably in hopes that it can thin things out before the launch of the RTX 40-series.

If you’re in the market for a new graphics card, it might be your time to snag one before the launch of the 40-series. We’re not expecting that to launch until next year at this point, with only the 4090 all but confirmed for a launch in 2022.

The eligible cards include:

3080

3080 Ti

3090

3090 Ti

This also includes any laptops. We’ve grabbed all the ones from Nvidia’s site for you, so you don’t have to go hunting around for them.

You have until October 8th to take advantage of this deal. B&H is also still including the Intel Gamer Days promotional deal as well, which includes a free copy of Modern Warfare 2. However, we suspect that any Intel-equipped laptop with the RTX card should net you both until the end of the Nvidia RTX Spider-Man deal.

Will you be swinging over to buy an Nvidia RTX with Spider-Man? Let us know at Dexerto Deals on Twitter.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.