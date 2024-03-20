Former UPS worker accused of stealing $1.3M worth of Apple products

A former UPS worker in Canada has been accused of stealing and reselling $1.3M worth of Apple products while working.

There’s no doubt that anyone working at a package carrier like UPS or FedEx handles thousands of dollars worth of merchandise each day.

A former UPS worker in Winnipeg Canada allegedly used this knowledge to his advantage, finding various Apple products going through the warehouse and reselling the goods.

Now, he’s reportedly facing several charges for theft after allegedly stealing 866 Apple products.

Man allegedly stole and resold 866 Apple products

CTVNews reported the incident on March 19, 2024, detailing some of the charges and information around the investigation.

According to the report, the former UPS worker allegedly stole 866 Apple products from the UPS sorting center and sold them on Canadian Marketplace Kijiji.

Back in January 2024, Police arrested and charged the man with multiple theft charges, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime, and possession of the sale proceeds.

CTV News says that the man admitted to stealing the Apple products during an interview with police, and they acquired a search warrant to check out his home. In it, they found around $9k in cash, stolen jewelry, and an Apple Macbook.

The man reportedly worked part-time at the UPS warehouse as a sorting supervisor between 2013 and 2024.

This isn’t the first sizeable theft from Apple in 2024, either. Back in February, two men were convicted of stealing $3,000,000 from the company.