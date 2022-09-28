Fnatic x ChopValue carbon-negative gaming desk review: A beautiful, sustainable workspace

Finding a unique and environmentally friendly desk option can be a real challenge, but the Fnatic x ChopValue gaming desks offer a good range of options. Is the Fnatic x ChopValue carbon-negative gaming desk worth it?

When setting up an office, workspace, or gaming area, finding the right desk is critical for most people. Several cheap options can work in a pinch, but for those who spend the majority of their day sitting (or standing) behind a piece of furniture, picking the right one can be the difference between comfort and frustration. With so many options out there, it can get pretty tough to find the right one.

This task becomes even more difficult for gamers looking to source their furniture in an environmentally friendly fashion. However, the Fnatic x ChopValue gaming desk line may have a solution, combining sleek appearances with a sustainable build. But, priced at $965, is the eye-watering price worth it?

That’s one sturdy sit-stand!

Fnatic x ChopValue/Dexerto The Fnatic x ChopValue Revive XL packaging comes signed by the team

We were sent the Fnatic x ChopValue Revive XL for the purpose of this review. This behemoth of a gaming desk is a stunning 55″ x 29″, and can elevate to almost 4 feet tall. The desk arrived in two pieces: the base hardware and the desktop. Everything in the box containing the base was packed carefully – but opening the box for the desk’s top really left an impression.

Inside the lid, the team had all left a signature, with the note “Thank you for giving thousands of chopsticks a second life.” After reading it, you peel back the protective covering to find what can only be described as a recycled work of art.

Set-up with the Revive XL was a bit tricky. The base hardware is heavy, and while the directions were clear, it seems parts may vary between models. For example, the Revive XL sit-stand control box received with this desk was notably different than what was shown in the directions. Several extra screws and hardware pieces went unused and caused some confusion and anxiety during setup.

Additionally, the top of this desk is extremely heavy. The process of getting the surface attached to the base is definitely a two-person job and requires decent space for pivoting and flipping the desk to the desired orientation.

9,565 Recycled Chopsticks, better than wood

Once set up, the true beauty of this sit-stand desk really shines. As stated in the breakdown for the Fnatic x ChopValue Revive XL gaming desk, the surface uses 9,565 recycled chopsticks. These appear as compressed blocks that make up the surface of the desk. The texture is unique, and when looking at the sides of the desk, you can see each single chopstick top.

Fnatic x ChopValue/Dexerto The Revive XL brightens the room with the warm, honey colored surface

While this desk works perfectly for me and my little laptop, there is a hurdle some PC gamers with towers may face. There is no easy way to store or fit the tower underneath or on top of the desk. The desk does elevate smoothly, but sitting the tower on the corner seems precarious while placing it underneath without a tray or shelf is untidy and cumbersome.

Those using a tower will have some cable management options if they choose to set the PC on the floor, as the Fnatic x ChopValue gaming desks do have grommets and fixed cable trays underneath. However, I did find myself whipping out the twist ties and Velcro strips to ensure everything fell neatly and didn’t become tangled in the tray.

Sit and play, stand and stretch

The shining feature of the Revive XL is its seamless and easy-to-use elevation hardware. The desk has a small control panel on the front under the engraved desk logo. This panel can be set to hold several different height preferences, or the desk can be easily adjusted using either the up or down keys.

Fnatic x ChopValue/Dexerto The Revive XL offers plenty of space for monitors and decorations

I am a tall and leggy person, so the ability to have my sitting height slightly raised is not only comfortable but better for my overall posture. Additionally, the sit-stand has plenty of height, making it perfect for even the tallest of gamers. The height settings range from 28″ to 46″.

Unfortunately, the adjustment panel does not lock when not in use, so my toddler has had a real giggle over raising and lowering the height when he comes in to visit.

8/10

The Fnatic x ChopValue carbon-negative gaming desk is everything I could ask for in a small workspace. Its bright colors liven up the office, and the unique use of recycled chopsticks gives the surface a delightfully organic and visually pleasant look. The amount of space left around my laptop and monitor setup feels open and pleasant, making it a perfect fit for work days or late-night gaming sessions.

Despite the lack of desktop storage, it is exactly the right choice to play smarter while also stepping up to help the environment, even if it comes at a dear cost.

