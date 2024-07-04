Florida woman arrested for attacking boyfriend with Apple Watch

A woman has been arrested and charged with domestic battery after allegedly injuring her boyfriend’s ear by throwing an Apple Watch at him during an argument.

A Florida woman allegedly used an Apple Watch as a weapon during an argument with her boyfriend, causing him physical harm. According to court records, the incident occurred on July 1 at 1 AM, when a dispute about relationship issues escalated.

Kayleen Tresedder, 35, is accused of throwing the device at the man after he had packed her clothing and belongings into bags. The watch struck the 35-year-old victim in the left ear, “causing a small cut which bled,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The Smoking Gun

There is no word on which Apple Watch was involved. It could be the lighter SE model made of aluminum, the bulkier Ultra made for extreme sports, or something in between like the stainless steel or regular aluminum versions.

Police also reported that the man’s “V-neck was stretched and torn by the defendant, who grabbed him by the collar.” The alleged attack took place in the couple’s Gulfport, Florida home, which Tresedder purchased in 2016 for $139,000, according to The Smoking Gun. The report also noted that Tresedder and the victim are parents to three small children.

Tresedder was arrested for a misdemeanor and taken to the county jail. She was released on July 1 but must return for court. The Smoking Gun also reported that Tresedder has a history of convictions for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident,

Upon release, she was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim, except for exchanging texts “for the sole purpose of childcare.” The Apple Watch she accused of using to attack her boyfriend was not confiscated by the police.