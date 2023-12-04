Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening to attack Tesla Cybertruck event

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the Tesla Cybertruck launch event, claiming there would be “mass casualty.”

On November 30, Tesla held a launch event for the long-awaited Cybertruck that saw the likes of Elon Musk and hundreds of others show up at the company’s Texas Gigafactory.

Filled to the brim with tech, the truck hasn’t exactly been widely received very well, which has prompted quite a few people to speak up with their concerns.

According to a report from Austin’s local news, a Florida Man was arrested the day before the event for allegedly plotting an attack on the event.

Florida man arrested for alleged Tesla attack plot

According to KXAN, Paul Ryan Overeem of Orlando Florida was arrested on November 29, 2023, on a charge related to making “terroristic threats” on Instagram.

They said that court documents revealed that the accused sent messages in a group chat claiming that Paul Ryan had “plan(ed) on killing people” and that he “needed to be stopped.”

“According to the report, law enforcement used the Flock Safety camera search to confirm a sighting of the 2015 black Chevy Tahoe registered to Overeem, which confirmed a sighting on Nov. 28 on Highway 290 in Sunset Valley,” said the news publication.

Dexerto found the accused’s name in the Austin jail database, which revealed that he is currently being held on a $300,000 bond as of the time of writing.

He has been charged with a terroristic threat, a third degree felony, for the alleged comments.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.