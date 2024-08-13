Fans amazed as Mark Zuckerberg installs “remarkable” Roman sculpture of wife in backyard

Mark Zuckerberg had a more-than-life-size sculpture created of his wife Priscilla Chan and fans were amazed at how beautiful it was.

Mark Zuckerberg created a whole new meaning to “happy wife, happy life” after sharing a remarkable sculpture he had made of his wife Priscilla Chan.

“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he wrote in an Instagram post of Chan standing next to the astounding piece.

The lifelike sculpture is light blue with a silver cloak covering the body. The silver accent also acts as angel wings.

It was made and designed by the “incredibly talented” Daniel Arsham, who creates a variety of objective and functional sculptures that can both be worn and used as design pieces for your home or business.

The artistic piece was installed in Zuckerberg’s yard where it was surrounded by gorgeous forestry and plants.

Once fans saw the IG post of his wife standing with the finished artwork, many applauded him for his thoughtful gift.

“If he ain’t like this, I don’t want [it],” wrote one.

“Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you,” added another.

“This is the highest form of love,” said a third.

Many others were shocked by how beautiful the artwork was and praised its splendor.

“Majorly cool – wow, what a piece,” commented one. “That is magnificent. Love the silver/metal,” added another.

Chan also commented, “The more of me the better?”

Some were so impressed they even suggested that the sculpture be added to a museum.

While Zuckerberg might have mastered the art of making his wife happy, it’s not the only reason he’s gone viral in 2024.

He grabbed the attention of fans on July 4th with an epic surfing picture of him riding the waves behind a boat with a beverage in one hand and an American flag in the other.