Experts reveal YouTube videos can remove water from a phone

YouTube videos can help get water out of a wet iPhone or even Android phone, suggest several tech experts.

Putting your water-damaged phone in rice is old news. You can achieve the same results by playing a YouTube video, suggests The Verge’s David Pierce and iFixit.

Several YouTube videos claim to remove water from your phone. One such video titled, “Sound To Remove Water From Phone Speaker (GUARANTEED),” has over 45 million views.

Commenters under the video have formed a community in the comments section, sharing how they keep coming back to the video every time their phone gets wet.

Pierce wanted to see for himself, so he teamed up with folks at iFixit to conduct the test. They chose an iPhone 13, a Pixel 7 Pro, a Pixel 3, and a Nokia 7.1 for the experiment and dunked all of them into a UV bath for about a minute. They then took the phones out, played one of the YouTube videos, and left the phones out overnight.

The Verge/iFixit

The next day, they found the Pixel 7 Pro with almost no water, the Nokia 7.1 ruined, and the iPhone 13 and Pixel 3 somewhere in between.

It’s worth mentioning that the sound blast pushed out some water initially, but the video only managed to remove water from the speaker area. When the ‌iPhone‌ was opened, UV dye showed stains in other parts, meaning the water didn’t drain from the entire phone.

The Apple Watch has a dedicated feature that uses sound to expel water from the device. However, the same feature isn’t available on the iPhone because it has more holes and cavities where water can enter.

In conclusion, if your phone gets wet, playing one of those water removal videos on YouTube might help, but the best solution is still to avoid getting your phone wet in the first place.