Expand your Steam Deck storage with this deal on a 1TB MicroSD

If you are looking to boost your storage for Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, or a similar gaming hand-held, this SanDisk 1TB MicroSD card is available at a great price.

Modern games tend to take up a lot of storage space on your drive, such as Forspoken which weighs in at a hefty 150GB, or Cyberpunk 2077 can be up to 80GB with the DLC. This is a concern for users of portable systems like the Steam Deck or the Nintendo Switch.

Outside of fiddly hacks to install bigger SSD drives, the best bet for expanding your storage on those devices is to get a large-capacity MicroSD. These cards are small and adaptable and can be formatted to suit many operating systems, including Linux which powers the Steam Deck.

SanDisk’s versatile MicroSD card is perfect for the Steam Deck

This SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSD is available on Amazon with a nice discount. SanDisk is a reliable brand that has provided stable data storage in various forms over the years, from hard disk drives to re-writeable CDS. The SanDisk 1TB microSD is compatible with a large range of devices, including smartphones, digital cameras, tablets, and even drones, as well as the aforementioned handheld gaming devices.

Valve

This MicroSD card is capable of read speeds of up to 190MB/s using SanDisk’s ‘QuickFlow’ technology and is compatible with the UHS-I standard used in Valve’s Steam Deck. It has an A2 speed rating, making it perfect for gaming use.

If you have your eye on the newly announced Steam Deck OLED and are looking for a storage solution, this might be exactly what you need.

