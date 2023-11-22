Ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear “deeply pleased” with Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI

Former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, who recently spent two days as the CEO of OpenAI, revealed that he is “deeply pleased” with Sam Altman’s return to the company.

On November 17, OpenAI revealed that they had let co-founder and CEO Sam Altman go from the company due to losing trust in his ability to lead the company.

Two days later, they hired ex-Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as the interim CEO almost nine months after he left the Amazon-owned live streaming platform to be with his then-newborn son.

Sam Altman returned to OpenAI as CEO on November 22, and Shear shared his thoughts in a post on Twitter/X.

Emmett Shear “deeply please” at Altman’s OpenAI return

In his post, the former Twitch CEO revealed that he played a part in finding the solution to Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI.

“I am deeply pleased by this result, after ~72 very intense hours of work,” he said. “Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution.”

The post has been viewed over 2.2 million times since, and has over 700 comments from followers sharing their thoughts on his stint as CEO. In a follow-up, Shear joked about how he completed the CEO speed run record.

“Thank you Emmett!,” said one user, echoing the thoughts of many others.

Another joked that Emmett helped ship a new product during his two days as CEO as OpenAI added Voice to ChatGPT: “You did a great job, and even shipped an incredible product during your short time as CEO, well done.”

A third user commented: “Thank you for doing the right thing. Without your pressure on board to resign, this would have continued for weeks and hampered the progress.”

Now that Altman is back as CEO of OpenAI, things can start to return to normal and the 700+ employees who threatened to leave no longer have to worry about doing so during the holidays.