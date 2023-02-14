Enormous Samsung Ark sale slashes $1000 for Presidents Day

Samsung’s bizarre, spinning gaming monitor, Ark, has received an enormous $1000 off for Presidents Day. Here’s where to grab it.

The 55″ monolith, Samsung Ark, has seen its first major discount in 2023. Just in time for a day off on Presidents Day, Samsung has cut $1000 from Amazon, Best Buy, and its own store. Once $2999, it’s now $1999.

Samsung’s Ark monitor is unique in that it is designed to be used vertically, as well as horizontally. When vertical, you can use the included connection hub to use two different sources, as well as Samsung’s own apps, for three different types of content.

Article continues after ad

While we’ve yet to get our hands on it properly, the device has made some waves, with a few people swearing by its vertical pivot. When horizontal, it seems to be a great 55″ gaming monitor, sporting a 4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Presidents Day deals

Depending on how you set up the various sources going in, you could live President Nixon’s dream of having as much information as possible, at all times. Plus, you won’t even have to resign for your own Watergate scandal.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Samsung’s massive range of gaming monitors is also on sale for Presidents Day, including the 49-inch ultrawide G9, and older models of the Odyssey line. These range from a few hundred dollars off to a solid budget-conscious monitor, the G5, sitting comfortably under $300.

Article continues after ad

We’re assuming the Presidents Day sales will end next Tuesday, Feb 21, as Presidents Day is Feb 20 this year. However, Samsung has been known to keep their sales going for a little bit longer, as does Best Buy.

This is the lowest we’ve seen the Samsung Ark, with our prediction being that next year will see a potential refresh, rather than this year. Samsung’s CES was mostly focused on folding devices, including a looked-over folding gaming prototype that went under the radar.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.