Elon Musk faces bill for his giant flashing X sign

Elon Musk’s latest stunt, constructing a giant X on top of the Twitter/X offices, has seen the CEO face a bill from the city of San Francisco. The bill, the price of which isn’t known yet, also relates to how X Corp treated city inspectors who attempted to make their way into the building.

According to documents published by the city, Elon Musk’s company prevented inspectors from entering the building and doing their job of investigating the safety of the construction. Another document listed it as “unsafe”.

Those in offices and homes around the Twitter building were subject to a massive flashing light from atop the building. It also came to the attention of the internet, that the X was being held down by sandbags, rather than being affixed to the building’s roof itself.

Elon Musk’s X was finally taken down yesterday but is now facing a bill from the city of San Francisco due to costs associated with the attempts to get into the building. Speaking with the BBC, officials said that Elon would be charged for the permits and construction on top of any costs relating to the two departments’ investigations.

During the first attempt to rebrand the Twitter offices, the company was stopped by the city after it was found that they didn’t have permission to do so.

The rebranding of Twitter to X has been a whirlwind. It has been estimated that eliminating the Twitter branding has wiped out anywhere between $4 billion to $20 billion value. However, Elon Musk’s X has been a lifelong goal of his, since he tried to do the same with PayPal before being fired.

We’ve reached out to the SF Department of Building Inspection, as well as the Planning Department and X/Twitter for comment. None have responded at the time of writing.