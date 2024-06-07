Elgato Prompter review: Only for diehard content creators

The Elgato Prompter does what it says on the tin, but its complicated setup and niche use base make it difficult to recommend outside of die-hard content creators.

Elgato is widely associated with being behind some of the most popular streaming accessories. Its ever-popular Faceam lineup, which includes webcams like the Facecam MK.2, is likely a part of thousands of streamers’ setups.



When it comes to streaming tech, Elgato has just about every corner covered. With a multitude of YouTubers and content creators using their devices, releasing a TV-style teleprompter with the ‘Elgato Prompter’ feels like a no-brainer.

I got hands-on experience to see if this new Elgato Prompter is a worthwhile addition to any setup or a niche accessory that will only appear to streamers and content creators alike.

Key specs

Connectivity: USB-C wired connection

USB-C wired connection Display: 9-inch 1024 x 600 px

9-inch 1024 x 600 px Dimensions: W 8.88 x H 8.62 x D 11.10 in

W 8.88 x H 8.62 x D 11.10 in Weight: 690 g (without accessories)

690 g (without accessories) Compatibility: Windows 10 or later, macOS 11 or later

Windows 10 or later, macOS 11 or later Features: Built-in display, compatible with Sony/Canon/Nikon DLSSR cameras, compatible with Elgato Facecam webcams, up to 20mm focal length, drag-and-drop display

Built-in display, compatible with Sony/Canon/Nikon DLSSR cameras, compatible with Elgato Facecam webcams, up to 20mm focal length, drag-and-drop display Price: $279.99

PROS CONS Built-in display Need to buy mount separately Compatible with DSLR cameras and multiple Facecam webcams Expensive Display can be used as an additional monitor Confusing setup Uses Elgato Camera Hub Takes up lots of desk space

Design

Elgato has taken the classic shape of a teleprompter and condensed it so it can fit in with any PC setup. The bulk of the Prompter is an 8.88 x 8.62 x 11.10 inch sized black plastic device, with a built-in display and part reflective, part transparent, mount.

At first glance out of the box, its shape looks reminiscent of an old antique camera, just like the old-fashioned teleprompters it’s based on. There’s a fair amount of weight to it too, coming in at 690g, which can be difficult to find space for. While the Prompter itself is big enough, it also comes packed with a daunting number of accessories.

Dexerto

These include the DSLR/Mirrorless backplate, nine DSLR/Mirrorless set-up rings, a universal shroud backplate and bracket, and a Facecam Pro backplate Everything is packed in cardboard for those eco-conscious tech lovers, along with the mounting screws, USB-C to USB-A cable, branded cleaning cloth, and a dense instruction booklet.

Features

While just about everyone knows what a webcam can do for your setup, Elgato’s Prompter isn’t as obvious. Essentially it’s a teleprompter, also known as an autocue, intended to reveal a script for a broadcaster or content creator. A teleprompter usually features a display, which is then mirrored to the streamer, so they can read their scripts and still provide direct eye contact to a viewer.

In the case of the Elgato Prompter, the device is made up of a built-in 9-inch 1024 x 600 px display, which can project information from your PC monitor. A small mirror, which makes up the bulk of the Prompter, is anchored towards the display, showing you a reversed image, which gets flipped by your mirror into the output of your PC monitor.

Built-in display

Before attaching any compatible Sony, Canon, or Nikon branded DSLR, or in my case, my Elgato Facecam MK.2 webcam, the Prompter works great as a small additional display. While 1024 x 600 isn’t the highest resolution by any means, sitting to the side of your desk, it’s ideal for displaying your Discord or work Slack chat. Or, in my case, just a repeat of your desktop wallpaper, so you can stare longingly at an image of your favorite indie-rock band.

Dexerto

In practice, the display works a treat. Just like you would for any second monitor, you can easily adjust the position of the Prompter display in your Windows display settings. From then on, anything you want to see on your Prompter can be easily dragged and dropped into position.

Setup

Hooking up the Promper to a camera of your choosing isn’t as simple. The huge amount of accompanying accessories means Elgato has you covered regardless of what type of camera you want to use.

However, it can make the already niche device, that many won’t have any past experience with, a more stress-inducing experience to put together. Worse, it doesn’t come with everything you need.

Dexerto

The Elgato Prompter needs a mount in order to stand somewhere in your setup. This mount doesn’t come with the Prompter, and instead, multiple compatible mounts are available to buy separately on the Elgato online store.

With no mount to speak of, I was left scrambling for space on my desk for the device. In the end, I was left to perch it haphazardly on an unused cinema LED light box.

Outside of the disappointing lack of a mount, attaching the MK.2 took its time. While the officially supported Facecam Pro mount meant the Elgato Prompter was pretty much built for the webcam in question, attaching it meant taking off its own mount, attaching the Facecam mount to the Prompter, then tightening the webcam and adding the black veil-like shroud on top.

All of this takes up a large amount of valuable desk space too, even without a mount to perch it on.

Elgato Camera Hub

One of the most frustrating experiences with any new tech can be dealing with its often annoying accompanying software. Luckily, in the case of the Promper, you don’t need to download anything new if you’re already using Elgato products.

The Prompter uses the Elgato Camera Hub, and all of its customizable features are available straight from the software under an additional ‘Prompter’ labeled tab.

Similarly, when using the Camera Hub for a webcam, the Prompter options are represented on the left-hand side, with a preview available on the right.

Here you have the option to switch between the Promper working as a typical display, showing scrolling text, or the still in-beta option of showing your live-stream chat. With the text option, you can add paragraphs, known as ‘chapters’ which will when played scroll text at any set speed, and type-face, you prefer.

Dexerto

This is where the bulk of streamers, and especially YouTubers, will get a kick out of the Prompter. By reading a script, or any set text, from the Camera Hub, with your webcam tucked behind the device, you will be able to give natural-looking eye contact.



This is the real draw of the Prompter, with Elgato boasting that you can provide “real eye contact” that looks natural and properly engages with your audience.

It makes sense, as nothing’s worse than watching a multiple-hour video essay where the YouTuber is constantly looking off-screen at a script.

As a neuro-divergent individual, eye contact, even through a webcam, can be difficult. so having the ability to follow text helped me feel more comfortable.

Better yet, the text option of the Prompter helped improve my pacing during a podcast recording. With the Camera Hub software, I was able to easily copy and paste the outro script I was reading from.

With the direction of the Prompter going at my speaking pace, I was able to record multiple lines of dialogue without any noticeable slip-ups.

Should you buy the Elgato Prompter?

Dexerto

Recommending the Elgato Prompter isn’t as straightforward as other Elgato products. Most people will have reasons for picking up a Facecam webcam, however, a teleprompter is as niche as niche tech products can get, and its $279.99 price point doesn’t help.

That being said, if you’re a streamer, YouTuber, or general content creator, and already use Elgato products, the Elgato Prompter makes a whole world of sense. Not only will you not need any additional software to run it, but the Promper can also be used as an additional display to show off your live-stream chat when you aren’t busy reading off scripts.

Verdict: 4/5

Elgato has made a product that’s as niche as streaming tech can get, and it doesn’t come with everything you need to get going, however, the Prompter knocks it out of the park for providing a great solution to stopping awkward eye contact, making it one of the best tools at any content creator’s disposal.

