Dyson’s newest headphones ditch controversial air purifying features

Dyson has just announced its second pair of headphones that not only cost a fortune but so do its questionable accessories.

Dyson may have its vacuum empire in the bag, but its headsets haven’t been looked at as favorably. Its first-ever headset, the Dyson Zone, was slated by Marques Brownlee for its air purifier gimmick and hefty weight.

Dyson has now announced their second attempt at the headset market with the OnTrac headphones. While the OnTrac ditches the gimmicks, its price point and accessories are already raising eyebrows.

Article continues after ad

As reported by The Verge, each pair of OnTrac headphones has outer ear cups that can be taken off and replaced. These are available in multiple colorways, from metallic and matt options, but each set will cost you a further $49.99.

While $500 may seem expensive enough, especially for a pair of headphones purely dedicated to music, the Dyson OnTrac’s accessories make the headphones appear even more pricey.

Article continues after ad

While sharing a set of images of the headset, Brownlee shared in dismay the $500 MSRP and pricing of accessories.

Article continues after ad

According to Dyson, there are “over 2,000 customization combinations” for these outer cups, and their replaceable ear cushions, which can also be purchased separately.

The interchangeable accessories are arguably a step up from the awkward design choices of the Dyson Zone headset.

The headset is also decked out with 40mm drivers and an eight-microphone system where its ANC tech is concerned. For an active noise-canceling headset, it also blows others out of the water with up to 55 hours of battery life.

Article continues after ad

Pricing and accessories notwithstanding, the Dyson OnTrac is set to make another dent in the competitive headphone industry.