Ducky Zero 6108 keyboard review: Tri-mode’s the charm

Despite its simple design, there’s more than meets the eye to the Ducky Zero 6108 mechanical keyboard with its latest generation of Cherry switches, and tri-mode connectivity.

Gaming keyboards are a dime a dozen, while they’re available from just about every tech brand you can imagine, there’s a gulf of difference between the luxury and budget ends of the spectrum.

Ducky’s latest gaming keyboard promises wireless connectivity, a delightful typing experience, and premium materials like PBT keycaps. But, does the Ducky Zero 6108 manage to stand out in a sea of competitors?

Ducky Zero 6108 key specs

Switch type : Cherry MX mechanical switches

: Cherry MX mechanical switches Keycaps: PBT (Double-Shot)

PBT (Double-Shot) Connectivity: USB 2.0 / 2.4GHz / BT

USB 2.0 / 2.4GHz / BT Form Factor: Full-sized

Full-sized Lighting: RGB

RGB Dimensions: 435x135x40 mm

435x135x40 mm Weight: 1200 g

1200 g Features: Equipped with hot-swap technology, Tri-mode connectivity, OEM PBT double-shot printed keycaps, 3-level adjustment levels, USB N-Key Rollover, 1000Hz polling rate

Equipped with hot-swap technology, Tri-mode connectivity, OEM PBT double-shot printed keycaps, 3-level adjustment levels, USB N-Key Rollover, 1000Hz polling rate Price: $99

PROS CONS Multiple color-ways No supporting software Easy to switch to 3 connection modes Full-sized form factor takes up space Customizable RGB Simple design Swappable keys Comes with extra “Zodiac” spacebar

Design

I was given the option of getting my hands on the “Pure white” version of the Zero 6108 keyboard, and I’m glad I did. Not only does it match up more with my pink and white-themed cozy PC gaming setup, but the RGBs of the full-sized keyboard pair up nicely with the bright white colorway.

Dexerto

This wireless version of the Zero 6108 keyboard), comes in at a hefty 1,200g full-sized form factor and doesn’t have much which makes it stand out from the sea of existing mechanical keyboards on the market. There are no intricate designs, or over-the-top licensed theming like the Akko mechanical keyboard which is normally part of my setup.

For a little dash of flash, Ducky does include a swappable “Zodiac-themed” space bar with the Zero 6108, which includes a stunning dragon design for 2024, the Year of the Dragon. This can be swapped out with the free accompanying keycap puller. For a nice added touch, your zodiac spacebar may differ from what’s in the box, as Ducky may include the Chinese Zodiac animal from the previous year.

Dexerto

The Ducky Zero 6108 is exactly what it says on the tin, a white full-sized mechanical keyboard. At the edge of the Zero 6108, you can find some subtle branding, which is pasted just right of the USB port, which is also hidden at the base of the device.

It’s worth noting that, if like me you have a fluffy friend, the white version of the Zero 6108 will attract more debris and be pretty noticeable. While the black colorway may hide the odd cat hair, this mechanical keyboard became a magnet for every bit of hair or dust from my pets.

Features

The 435x135x40 mm sized keyboard comes with all you need to get the most out of customizing the device for yourself, in case you want to switch up the stock configuration later down the line. Boxed in is a keycap puller, the aforementioned additional spacebar, a USB-C cable, and a key-sized wireless dongle.

Dexerto

In a piece of adorable ingenuity, the dongle is actually a key in itself. With the hot-swap tech integrated into the keyboard, you can easily swap out the Esc key (or any key you want) with the Ducky branded dongle for safekeeping, which is exactly what I did.

The gray chunky key does stand out more against the pure white board, but it will make losing the dongle near impossible.

Tri-mode Connectivity

The main attraction of the Ducky Zero 6108 is its tri-mode connectivity. Hidden on the back of the keyboard is its USB port, which you can set up with a wired connection. If you have the USB cable plugged in, it’ll set up a wired connection by default.



For a wireless 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection, the dongle of the additional key needs to be pulled out and plugged into a USB port of your PC or laptop. Then, as there’s no customizable software to be seen, pressing the ‘Fn’ key alongside the function keys F1 to F6 will toggle through the different connection types.

It can take a while to get used to, but it beats out taking up vital space on your PC with yet another fiddly software. Better yet, since charging the Zero 6108 over a wired connection, its 2500mAh battery meant I haven’t had to worry about my keyboard dying on me.

The RGB lighting for the Zero 6108 is set up similarly. Instead of rummaging through software for available options, like with other keyboards I’ve reviewed, Ducky has streamlined the process to a simple key combination.

Dexerto

Selecting ‘Fn’ and ‘F10’ together will switch the RGB lighting mode, if you don’t quite mesh well with the default full rainbow effect. Pressing this key combo each time will go through each of the multiple effects, which consist of anything from a raindrop effect to a line of color that runs through the keys like at the end of a winning game of Snake 2 on an old Nokia phone.

Key-swapping

The Zero 6108 is integrated with “hot-swap technology” which means it should be easily customizable. If you have picked up one of those gorgeous hand-made resin keycaps on Etsy, or have a keycap set you adore, theoretically this means it’ll be easy to add to the Zero 6108. Emphasis on theoretically.

Dexerto

Swapping out the keycaps was a bit more of a challenge than anticipated, however. Using the previously mentioned keycap puller was a bit of a struggle, with the keys not wanting to budge off their cozy Cherry switch bed.

While it could be a me problem, as I’m not the most dexterous tech nerd, I’ve not had the same issue with other customizable keyboards, like the Akko Sailor Moon Crystal 5087B v2.

Eventually, I just resorted to pulling off keys with my hands, which I’d never recommend as this can not just cause damage to the switches, and the keyboard itself.

Luckily, in my case, a plain white key setup more than suits my PC color scheme. However, if you have a favorite keycap set, you may want to entrust swapping keys to an especially strong friend instead.

Performance

With the Ducky Zero 6108, you have a choice between the latest generation of Cherry M2XA switches. For this mechanical keyboard, you can pick these up in red in Brown tactile, Blue clicky, or Speed Silver linear switches.

For this review, I went for the Red Cherry M2XA switches, as the low-spring resistance offers less of a bouncy press, while still feeling pleasant enough to type with.

Before getting my hands on the keyboard, I was used to using silent Akko fairy switches, so the difference there is immediately noticeable. While not startlingly loud, typing frantically away on the Zero 6108 is fairly noisy. (Though luckily not noisy enough to annoy your spouse in a nearby room.)

What was immediately apparent when setting up the Zero 6108 was how comfortable it was to type with. Its three levels of height adjustment already made is great for finding that sweet spot, but the smooth touch of the double-shot PBT keys makes it a joy to use.

Some lower-end mechanical keyboards can have a glossy coating that not only looks cheap but has your fingers slipping at every press of a key. Here, the PBT coating adds the right amount of grit to have your fingers gliding across the full-sized keyboard without a care in the world.

Verdict – 4/5

The Ducky Zero 6108 isn’t the flashiest mechanical keyboard out there, but its simple no-nonsense design, comfortable typing experience, and easy setup make it ideal for those who love their PC accessories to be hassle-free, and a testament to why Ducky is so synonymous with mechanical keyboards.

Should you buy the Ducky Zero 6108 keyboard?

The Ducky Zero 6108 is a great low-cost option, especially for its $99 price point. If you want a mechanical keyboard without all the unnecessary gimmicks. Despite its reasonable price tag, it still offers wired and wireless options, as well as being fully hot-swappable depending on your needs.

This mechanical keyboard isn’t going to be the one you stuff in your bag to take to a friend’s house, especially with its heavy 1,200g weight and full-sized form factor.

However, for anyone who wants a simple, stress-free keyboard for work and gaming, that still offers up levels of customization and flashy RGB lighting found on high-end gaming keyboards, the Ducky Zero 6108 is a great budget option.

Just be sure, that you have the strength required to swap the keys, or at least have a partner or roommate you can annoy to swap out the keycaps for you.

