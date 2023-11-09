Dominate for less with $500 off this Razer 165Hz monitor

Walmart’s Black Friday early deals are now live on its website, including this 1440p, 165Hz gaming monitor.

Razer has become synonymous with esports and online gaming. From their myriad of headsets to their excellent batch of mice, it’s hard to play a game without running into them.

So it’s nice of Walmart to run a deep discount on Razer’s 165Hz, 1440p monitor. The almost-bezel-less design and its high-spec performance make it an easy recommendation. Even better is that there’s a ridiculous $500 slashed from its price tag, reducing it to an excellent $299.

The Razer monitor will be perfect for those who’ve invested time in their favorite esports and are ready to take the leap up in hardware. While we can’t promise your skill will increase, you should find it far easier to play with the bounty of tech at your disposal.

Combine this with Nvidia Reflex and one of Razer’s fantastic mice, you’re going to be dominating whatever you play – hopefully.

Razer gaming monitor down to $300 at Walmart before Black Friday

It helps that the monitor looks great, and at this price, it’s hard to find something of this reliability and caliber at this price point. It’s not rare to find Razer gear in a sale, but it is rare to find it with such a deep discount. Walmart isn’t holding back this Black Friday.

Some great deals are lurking in the Walmart Black Friday sale, and we’ll be sure to bring you the best over the coming weeks.

Are you looking for more deals? We’ve got you covered over on Dexerto’s tech section, or, you can see from the wider world of games, movies, and more elsewhere on the site.

