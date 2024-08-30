DJI’s newest selfie drones have already been tested ahead of launch

The rumored micro drone from DJI will be announced globally next week. Yet, that hasn’t stopped creators from making videos about the drone.

DJI, known for its drones, cameras, and innovative products, used X (formerly Twitter) to announce the launch date of its new selfie drone, DJI Neo. The announcement reveals only the device’s name and the September 5 release date.

While the company has also set up a microsite for its upcoming product, it only provides a silhouette of the tiny drone, the launch date, and a “notify me” button to sign up for product updates.

But, a travel YouTuber has already gotten ahold of the unreleased product ahead of its official unveiling.

According to the vlog, during their trip to Malaysia, they visited various DJI stores before finally acquiring the drone, way ahead of the official release.

The YouTuber stated that the base variant of the drone is priced at 199 Euros and weighs just 135 grams. If true, this aggressive pricing will challenge competition devices like HoverAir X1, priced at $349, giving them a literal run for their money.

Unlike other DJI drones, the Neo is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand. The retail package of the base version is shown to ship with spare propellers, a Type C to C cable, a screwdriver, and the drone itself.

Based on the video, which corroborates previous leaks, the drone can be used without any controller and can be launched directly from the palm of your hand.

However, the YouTuber said, “Calling it just a selfie drone might be an understatement,” suggesting that it may have various other use cases beyond just capturing self-videos and images.