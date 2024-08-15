DJI leak reveals new drone that’s as light as your phone

DJI’s upcoming pocket-sized drone, the DJI Neo, has been leaked heavily before its official launch, and its lightweight specs are raising eyebrows.

DJI is getting ready to release its first-ever ultra-compact drone, the DJI Neo. While the company has yet to reveal the launch date and specifications of the device, a series of leaks have shared almost everything about the upcoming camera drone.

According to a leaker Igor Bogdanov’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the DJI Neo will launch on August 20. The company will likely introduce a Fly More combo, a Motion Fly More combo, and a drone.

Igor also suggests that the DJI Action 5 Pro action camera will be released on August 28.

According to the technical specs shared on X, the DJI Neo will be compatible with DJI Goggles 3 and ship with DJI RC-N3 remote control as part of a Fly More Combo.

The leaked specifications suggest that the upcoming drone will weigh just 135 grams, which is much lighter than a flagship smartphone like an iPhone 15 or the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Per the leaks, the DJI Neo will sport a 1/2-inch sensor with a 12MP lens with a 117.6 degrees FOV. The camera can shoot 4K videos at 30 FPS and Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) at 60 FPS. It will have seven flight modes, including Normal, Cinema, Sports, and Manual.

The DJI Neo will have 22GB of internal storage and will not support storage expansion via an SD card. According to the leaks, it will offer a maximum flight distance of seven kilometers, an internal GPS, and support for a first-person mode.

Another leaker, Arsène Lupin, has shared a series of posts showing off the upcoming drone and its accessories in their full glory.

Hot-swappable batteries & more

Following what we see in the leaks, the drone looks similar to DJI’s compact FPV drone, Avata 2. As the Neo is aimed at recreational drone photography and videos, it is slightly smaller than the new FPV drone and has a set of features unique to it.

The leaks also reveal a 1435 mAh battery, rated to offer 17 to 18 minutes of fly time. This battery is easily swappable, so you can replace it with a fully charged unit to continue your flying experience.

However, the leaked document says the “results may vary depending on the environment, actual use, and firmware version.” That said, DJI will also introduce a two-way charging hub that simultaneously charges multiple batteries.

Thankfully the drone is likely to launch on August 20 which means we’ll not have to wait for too long.