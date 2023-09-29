Discord users blocked from platform after outage & API issues

Discord is not working as intended for many users across the web, as the chat app is suffering from an intermittent outage.

Chat app Discord is currently suffering from intermittent issues, which were initially reported at 10 AM BST. Users report that they were unable to send messages correctly or access the platform at all. Things began to simmer down, but another outage hit the platform and resulted in users being informed they were blocked from the platform after attempting to access it.

Article continues after ad

Discord has updated its service status page, stating that it is investigating “Increased API errors” on the platform. We can also see previous incidents from several hours earlier, mentioning the same issue as having been resolved before rearing its head once more.

Article continues after ad

This has led to an output of panic amongst Discord users on Twitter, who are worried that they might be banned from the platform altogether. However, the message is not presented by Discord, but by Cloudflare. Dexerto has been able to replicate and verify the issue.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Cloudflare is Discord’s main CDN, which handles most of the traffic for the platform. Cloudflare has also noted a slight uptick in outages reported, according to the website Downdetector. So, it’s likely that the API issues that Discord is investigating are in fact Cloudflare’s problem. There may be some kind of miscommunication between Discord’s API and Cloudflare itself, causing the issue to materialize.

Article continues after ad

Should I panic that my Discord account has been banned?

Discord

You should not panic, as the error message seen by many that users have been blocked from the platform is simply a result of Cloudflare’s error message. This is usually temporary, as the network attempts to stabilize the number of users who are able to access the app. It’s also possible that the error has appeared because of an error, causing a false flag to Cloudflare that you are attempting to DDOS the platform, instead of accessing it normally.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, this isn’t a major issue, and you shouldn’t panic. It’s likely that the problems will be resolved very quickly and the error has no bearing on your Discord account.