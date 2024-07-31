Discord gets massive Xbox update with direct calling & more

Discord is rolling out a new update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One users to make voice calling and watching friends’ streams a breeze.

Discord announced it was bringing new features for PS5 users last month to improve its performance on the Sony console. Now, Xbox X/S and Xbox One users are being added to the mix, with the upcoming” Friends List” update.

Thanks to the update, the Xbox Friends list will now include a “Happening now” option. This list will show off any one of your friends who are currently gaming, or chatting away, using Discord.

Article continues after ad

The Friends list update will also give you more ways to check up on what your Discord friends are up to directly from your Xbox console. This includes listing any mutual servers or friends you have in common.

Discord brings voice calling to Xbox

This update will introduce the ability to voice call Discord friends directly from your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One console. This eliminates that previously fiddly process of setting up voice calls on Xbox consoles through the Discord smartphone app.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The update also adds the feature of being able to watch Discord streams straight on your Xbox console. With this new update, you can watch any friends’ gaming stream on your Xbox, even if it’s being shared from a PC or smartphone.

After selecting a friend’s profile, a new “Watch Stream” option will appear. Clicking on this will bring up their stream full-screen for you to sit back and watch, no smartphone required.

Article continues after ad

Discord

Over the coming weeks, these brand-new updates will start to roll out to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One users. However, if you’re eager to take them for a test drive, Discord is starting with members of the Xbox Insider program.

You can sign up for the Xbox Insider program by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub from your Xbox console, or a Windows PC.

The only caveat is you will need to be at least 18. However, once signed up you can get early access to the latest Xbox updates and features before the general ongoing gaming public.

Article continues after ad