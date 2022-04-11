 Did Banksy make an NFT? 'notBanksy' NFT collection sparks rumors about mystery artist - Dexerto
Did Banksy make an NFT? ‘notBanksy’ NFT collection sparks rumors about mystery artist

Published: 11/Apr/2022 17:07

by Jacob Hale
notbanksyechoes swing nft
OpenSea: notBanksy

NFT

NFT collectors have been left scratching their heads at the ever-growing ‘notBanksy’ NFT collection, questioning whether Banksy himself is behind it.

Banksy is possibly the most famous graffiti artist in the world, made even more impressive by the fact that he has remained completely anonymous for decades.

Banksy has also remained one of the most interesting and mysterious names in the world — as well as someone that is always looking for new ways to bolster or revolutionize their work.

So, when a collection of different NFTs under the ‘notBanksy’ moniker popped up, it got many Banksy and NFT enthusiasts talking.

What are the notBanksy NFTs?

notbanksyechoes nft
OpenSea: notBanksyEchoes
Some believers think the notBanksy NFTs actually are the work of the famous street artist.

The notBanksy NFTs comprise several “phases” or collections, including the most popular notBanksyEchoes.

There’s also notBanksySwings, notBanksyPeace, notBanksyRain, and notBanksyChanges, making up the key phases of the notBanksy NFT collection. They come at a wide variety of floor prices, from as low as 0.01 up to 0.89 at the time of writing.

Did Banksy actually make the notBanksy NFTs?

It’s hard to say with 100% certainty, but it seems unlikely at this point that the notBanksy NFTs are actually made by Banksy, but instead someone trying to build hype for their project by using the Banksy time. In fact, the project’s IPFS update specifically says that it is not Banksy.

Not only that, but the artist hasn’t yet verified the work as their own, and these Banksy works are generally recognized pretty quickly.

That said, you can never say never in the world of NFTs — and if these are Banksy works, they might just end up some of the most expensive NFTs ever.

